Desmon Yancy, a South Shore community organizer and police accountability activist, holds a narrow lead in the runoff election for 5th Ward alderman over Martina “Tina” Hone, a former chief engagement officer for the city.
With all precincts reporting on election night, Yancy captured 51.79% of the vote and Hone captured 48.21%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. Because only 394 votes separate the two, officials from the Chicago Board of Elections said outstanding mail-in ballots will determine the winner.
As of Wednesday afternoon, April 5, Hone has not officially conceded.
As many as 1,600 mail-in ballots remain uncounted in the race to represent most of Hyde Park and Greater Grand Crossing, as well as parts of Woodlawn and South Shore. The Board of Elections has begun counting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but officials said final results could take until April 18 to be announced.
Eleven candidates ran in the Feb. 28 municipal election: Yancy and Hone, as well as Marlene Fisher, Wallace E. Goode Jr., Joshua Gray, Jocelyn Hare, Kris Levy, Robert Palmer, Dee Perkins, Gabriel Piemonte and Renita Q. Ward. As the top two vote-getters, Yancy and Hone advanced to the April 4 runoff.
Yancy is a labor and community organizer residing in South Shore. He is currently the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network and previously co-founded and was spokesperson for the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalitions.
Before running for the 5th Ward aldermanic seat, Hone was Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s chief engagement officer. Prior to that, she was the chief equity officer at YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and also spent more than 20 years working on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
The winner will succeed Ald. Leslie Hairston, who opted to retire from City Council after 24 years.
With a live DJ spinning at Yancy’s election night party at his 71st Street campaign headquarters, the crowd danced joyously to tunes by Beyoncé, celebrating his narrow lead as the results rolled in.
“It’s really, really close but it speaks to where we are politically. Hopefully the momentum over the past few election cycles continues but whoever wins has a lot of work to do for the ward,” Yancy said before the results were finalized. “If I win, I’m committed to doing that work.”
While Yancy conceded that the race was closer than he thought it would be, he nonetheless remained confident. He did say it was unfortunate that his opponent resorted to making negative attacks in the last few weeks of the runoff, rather than focusing on the “issues that matter to voters.”
In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election, the candidates put forward positive messages in their public remarks and advertisements while trading barbs in campaign mailers sent by third-parties. One such mailer sent by the INCS Action Independent Committee, a charter school advocacy organization supporting Hone, accused Yancy and his supporters of seeking to “divert precious dollars that are supposed to be invested in our police departments for their special projects.”
A Kenwood Academy graduate and self-described progressive, Yancy entered the race touting his background in organizing and his work to push the City Council to create the city's first civilian police oversight board.
He campaigned on a platform prioritizing economic development, housing affordability, police accountability, mental health access and community-based violence reduction programs. He has pledged full support to a South Shore Community Benefits Agreement and community-centered development in the ward.
His campaign received a number of endorsements from Chicago elected officials, including outgoing Ald. Hairston and neighboring Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), and raised more than $320,000 by Election Day, according to state data. The largest contributions came from labor unions like the Service Employees International Union and Chicago Teachers Union, both of which he was endorsed by.
As Yancy's election night party wrapped up, victory felt more certain.
“I am excited about this opportunity to lead the 5th Ward and step into this new moment that we’re in, with the Obama Presidential Center and a new alderman for the first time in 24 years,” he told the Herald. “The voters have spoken and I’m excited to lead.”
“I look forward to working with (Hone) as we continue to build,” Yancy continued. “The race is over but we’ve still got a look of work to do and I’m encouraging all residents of the ward to get involved.”
If Yancy emerges victorious after mail-in ballots are counted, he will join more than 17 new members to Chicago City Council. He said he looks forward to working with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson on a range of priorities, including improving access to mental health services, building off of existing violence intervention programs and creating more affordable housing in the ward.
At Hone’s Hyde Park election night party at Jimmy’s Woodlawn Tap, 1172 E. 55th St., a house band played a rendition of Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” adapted to reflect the election.
“Don’t worry about a thing. Let the people count votes and it’ll be alright,” the band sang.
The attorney and former chief engagement officer went from dancing among her constituents to sitting at the bar. “I knew it would be close,” she remarked, gazing from the bar to the television displaying election results.
Though the race was close, Yancy maintained a lead over Hone throughout the night.
The overall mood in the room was somber, with the occasional cheer as results from the mayor’s race flashed on screen: Brandon Johnson had taken the lead over Paul Vallas.
“This has been an enriching experience,” Hone said. “If I don’t win tonight, I will look towards helping the community in other ways.”
Born in Hyde Park, Hone entered the race stressing her long experience in government. She spent more than 20 years working on Capitol Hill in the House Judiciary Committee, the Commerce Department and the American Legacy Foundation. Her biggest campaign priorities were public safety, economic development and improving mental health services.
A little before 10 p.m., when almost all of the precincts were reported, Yancy still led Hone by a few hundred votes. She conceded that evening, telling supporters she was proud of the race she ran and calling Yancy to congratulate him.
Wednesday morning, however, Hone retracted the concession after learning of the remaining mail-in ballots.
“Before knowing that there were 1,700 ballots that hadn’t been counted, I did concede,” Hone told the Herald. “But now that I know about these 1,700 ballots not being counted yet, and knowing how close our race is, I need some time to reflect. So I’ll be reaching out to (Yancy) at some point and letting him know, that was some surprise news for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.