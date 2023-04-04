Desmon Yancy, a South Shore community organizer and police accountability activist, holds a narrow lead in the runoff election for 5th Ward alderman over Martina “Tina” Hone, a former chief engagement officer for the city.
With all precincts reporting on election night, Yancy captured 51.79% of the vote and Hone captured 48.21%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections. With only 394 votes separating the two, officials from the Chicago Board of Elections said outstanding mail-in ballots will determine the winner.
As of Wednesday afternoon, April 5, Hone has not officially conceded.
As many as 1,600 mail-in ballots remain uncounted in the race to represent most of Hyde Park and Greater Grand Crossing, as well as parts of Woodlawn and South Shore. The Chicago Board of Elections has begun counting mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day but officials said final results could take until April 18 to be announced.
Eleven candidates ran in the Feb. 28 municipal election: Yancy and Hone, as well as Marlene Fisher, Wallace E. Goode Jr., Joshua Gray, Jocelyn Hare, Kris Levy, Robert Palmer, Dee Perkins, Gabriel Piemonte and Renita Q. Ward. As the top two vote-getters, Yancy and Hone advanced to the April 4 runoff.
Yancy is a labor and community organizer residing in South Shore. He is currently the senior director of organizing and advocacy for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network and previously co-founded and was spokesperson for the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalitions.
Before running for the 5th Ward aldermanic seat, Hone was Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s chief engagement officer. Prior to that, she was the chief equity officer at YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and also spent more than 20 years working in Washington, D.C.
The winner will succeed Ald. Leslie Hairston, who opted to retire from City Council after 24 years.
With a live DJ spinning at Yancy’s election night party at his 71st Street campaign headquarters, the crowd danced joyously to tunes by Beyoncé, celebrating his narrow lead as the results rolled in.
“It’s really, really close but it speaks to where we are politically. Hopefully the momentum over the past few election cycles continues but whoever wins has a lot of work to do for the ward,” Yancy said before the results were finalized. “If I win, I’m committed to doing that work.”
While Yancy conceded that the race was closer than he thought it would be, he nonetheless remained confident. He did say it was unfortunate that his opponent resorted to making negative attacks in the last few weeks of the runoff, rather than focusing on the “issues that matter to voters.”
In the weeks leading up to Tuesday's election, the candidates put forward positive messages in their public remarks and advertisements while trading barbs in campaign mailers sent by third-parties. One such mailer sent by the INCS Action Independent Committee, a charter school advocacy organization supporting Hone, accused Yancy and his supporters of seeking to “divert precious dollars that are supposed to be invested in our police departments for their special projects.”
If Yancy emerges victorious, he will be one of more than 17 new members to Chicago City Council. He will be tasked with working with Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson, if Johnson’s lead holds, on a range of priorities, including improving access to mental health services, building off of existing violence intervention programs and dealing with housing affordability issues in the ward.
Yancy and Hone came in first and second respectively in a large field of eleven candidates in the February 28 election, with Yancy capturing 26% of the vote and Hone 18.6%, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.
