The Chicago Department of Public Health closed Seoul Taco, 1321 E. 57th St., on Nov. 14 for the restaurant's continued noncompliance in controlling its infestation with mice.
A recent inspection found 140 droppings in the restaurant.
Reached for comment, Manager Jamie Johnson said they were also instructed to fix the building's basement, which had holes, and to clean an exhaust hood.
"We're fixing all those problems," he said, adding that the mice issue was also dealt with. "The basement's old, so there are holes in it, and they need to get filled up."
The restaurant plans to reopen next week.
In order to reopen, businesses that have had their licenses suspended by CDPH must apply for re-inspection. A successful re-inspection requires totally fixing the problem the agency identified in addition to no new violations.
Seoul Taco in Hyde Park previously failed a health inspection in February 2021 before passing a re-inspection later that month.
The fast casual Mexican-Korean fusion restaurant opened in Hyde Park in 2018.
