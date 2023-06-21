Demolition began on a historic home on the 5500 block of South Woodlawn Avenue Wednesday morning, June 21.
Predating Hyde Park’s annexation into Chicago, the home at 5545 S. Woodlawn Ave. built in the 1894. The home was during the early days of the University of Chicago bringing in top faculty to the neighborhood, and would over the next century host a number of notable Hyde Parkers.
The 3,100-square-foot Georgian home was built by architect Dewitt Taylor Kennard, who was trained under Joseph Lyman Silsbee, the first employer of Frank Lloyd Wright, according to preservation historian Andrew Elders. It was originally built for Swedish artist Hugo Olof von Hofsten, and would later house Enrico Fermi, the famous nuclear age physicist, and writer Saul Bellow.
In recent decades the house fell into a state of disrepair. It was sold in January for $1.4 million to Champ Enterprises and was purchased with a $1.12 million mortgage, according to files from the Cook County Recorder of Deeds. A demolition permit was issued on May 17.
In November 2016, another historic house, the second-oldest building on the block, located directly adjacent at 5549 S. Woodlawn Ave., was demolished, further raising community concerns about the lack of landmarking for the majority of buildings between 55th and 58th streets. A contemporary-style home has since been built on the lot.
