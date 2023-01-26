A deadly fire in the Harper Square Cooperative, 4850 S. Lake Park Ave., was caused by a resident smoking in a bedroom, the Chicago Fire Department said Thursday.
The high-rise fire was started Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, killing one woman and injuring eight others. A firefighter also sustained orthopedic injuries.
The blaze began in the deceased victim’s bedroom on the 15th floor around 10 a.m., CFD said, when her smoking materials ignited combustible objects in the room. A battery-operated smoke detector in the unit was not working; the occupant likely died of smoke inhalation.
The identity of the woman killed has not yet been released, but the Sun Times reports that the victim is believed to be an older retired teacher.
Winds then blew the fire upwards, spreading to and damaging same-numbered units all the way up to the 24th floor. Hundreds of firefighters were called to the scene throughout the day, working to control the fire well into the afternoon.
Fire officials say the 25-story building was not structurally damaged due to its flame-resistant design, though more than a hundred residents have been evacuated for unsafe conditions.
"The flames that you saw, those flames were coming from the contents of each unit," said CFD spokesman Larry Langford. "The structural integrity should not be compromised, although it will be checked by (the Department of Buildings). In a building like this, the structure can generally withstand a total gut of fire without compromising the structure."
The Department of Buildings (DOB) has temporarily closed the eastern side of the building, 133 units, due to excessive fire and water damage. The Red Cross is helping people find accommodations.
“Today we held a resource center for residents on the second floor, where we had food and could set them up with a case worker to provide them with health services (medication or medical supplies) and/or counseling,” said Red Cross spokeswoman Mara Thompson. “We continue to offer congregate sheltering for anyone in the building, but so far I believe everyone has found their own temporary housing.”
The DOB last inspected the property on Nov. 7 and the fire department on Dec. 1, finding minor infractions unrelated to the fire. The Department of Law filed an enforcement action regarding the DOB violations, to be heard on Feb. 2 in the Circuit Court of Cook County.
The building did not have a sprinkler system, having been built before current fire code went into effect in 1975. Its intercom system and fire-rated safety doors are required for such buildings under the ordinance.
Harper Square Cooperative had fully implemented its Life Safety Compliance plan, required because the building did not have a sprinkler system, before the fire and submitted it to the Fire and Buildings departments.
Building manager Realty & Mortgage Co. has not responded to requests for comment. The Herald has sought comment from co-op head Arthur Slater.
Herald editor Hannah Faris contributed.
