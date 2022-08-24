Erick Williams, the James Beard Award-winning chef behind Virtue Restaurant, has opened Daisy's Po-Boy and Tavern, a casual option at 5215 S. Harper Ave. nearby his celebrated fine-dining establishment.
Daisy's is named for Williams' aunt, whose marriage to a Louisianan spurred the chef’s interest in the New Orleans sandwiches. Daisy’s 6- and 12-inch po-boys are filled with shrimp, sausage, roast beef, oysters, catfish or fried green tomatoes alongside lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise and pickles on French bread.
Chicken sandwiches and muffulettas (another New Orleans creation with mortadella, provolone salami and olive salad) are also on the menu alongside half and whole fried chickens, salads, red beans and rice, gumbo, biscuits and other sides, and a banana-bourbon toffee cake.
The liquor menu includes beer, wine and cocktails, including New Orleans' famous cognac Sazeracs and a frozen hurricane with two different types of rum.
The counter-order restaurant has outdoor seating, nine televisions and New Orleans street photography by Pableaux Johnson. Daisy’s will also host occasional nights of live music featuring local brass bands, "but the nuts and bolts of this restaurant will be focused on these po-boy sandwiches," said Williams.
Daisy's opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, closing at 9 p.m. on weekday nights and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The restaurant is Williams’ third. Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St., opened in 2018. Mustard Seed Kitchen is at 49 E. Cermak Road.
