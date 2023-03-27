After 14 years of street closures, periodic challenges by Secret Service agents exiting armored SUVs, barricades and pedestrian rerouting, a new normal is coming to the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard.
Construction of a tree and shrub lined cul-de-sac permanently closing the 5000 block of S. Greenwood Ave. at E. Hyde Park Blvd. between KAM Isaiah Israel (KAM II) synagogue, President Barack Obama's house and the vacant lot on the northwest corner of the intersection is scheduled to start this spring, according to Prentice Butler, chief of staff to Ald. Sophia King (4th). (Butler is also a candidate for the City Council seat in the April 4th runoff election.)
"This proposal has been 4 years in the making," wrote Butler in an email to the Herald. "We have been working with residents to maintain the security protections in the area but provide something more aesthetically pleasing than the current jersey blocks that now exist on site."
In November of 2008, immediately following the presidential election, efforts to secure President Obama's Kenwood home and the adjacent streets began to the tune of more than $2.5 million, reported the Tribune. Neighbors soon became somewhat accustomed to convoys of black SUVs exiting Lake Shore Drive at 47th Street, moving west at rapid speeds along 47th, and then turning south onto Greenwood toward the President's home.
Tourism followed with busloads of people slowly driving east and west down the boulevard and 50th Street. A "Residential Traffic Only" sign was placed at the intersection of 50th and Greenwood. Eventually, someone inked a "P" on the sign so that it read "PResidential Traffic Only."
It was the prospect of tourist buses driving along Greenwood to view Obama's house that prompted the discussions leading to the planned cul-de-sac.
Cul-de-sacs have a somewhat checkered — and at times controversial — history in the urban landscape, changing traffic patterns, moving traffic from one part of a neighborhood to another. In 1993, the Tribune reported that then Mayor Richard M. Daley's proposal to put cul-de-sacs in a wide number of neighborhoods elicited a strong reaction from South Side residents. It prompted a listening session for States Attorney Jack O'Malley organized by then 5th Ward Alderman Larry Bloom, which was reported in the Herald.
About a year ago, King’s office initiated a series of virtual meetings with neighborhood residents, KAM II and the new owners of the lot adjacent to Obama’s house.
"(We recognized) that none of us, including KAM Isaiah Israel, wanted huge tour buses stopping at our front door or in front of the Obama's house with their motors running," said Kineret Jaffe, president of KAM II's board.
Jaffe added that conversations between King's office, the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT), residents of the 5000 block of S. Greenwood, KAM II and the owners of the vacant lot, who are in the process of getting permits to build a residence on the site, resulted in an agreement between CDOT and KAM II and the owners of the yet-to-be-built residence that they would help maintain the plantings.
"We've loved having the Obamas as neighbors across the street," said Jaffe. She added that she looks forward to working in KAM II's food gardens that line 51st Street in front of the synagogue and talking with tourists about the Obamas and KAM II's food justice program.
