CTA bus

A 60-foot articulated CTA bus, the type the mass transit operator runs on the J14 and 192 routes.

 Courtesy of the CTA

The CTA has temporarily discontinued service to several northbound bus stops along Stony Island Avenue between 65th and 59th streets.

The bus stops were discontinued on Oct. 26 due to construction on Stony Island as part of the ongoing construction for the Jackson Park Mobility Improvements Project.

Until further notice, northbound bus stops at 65th, 63rd, 62nd, 61st and 59th streets have suspended. Busses that service these stops include the 2, 6, 15 and 28 routes. Service for these stops will not be rerouted.

The CTA did not respond to request for comment. 

Bus stop

Temporary bus stop closures along Stony Island Avenue as of Oct. 26, 2022.

