The aggressively festive CTA Holiday Train and Bus schedules have come out for the season. The train will run on the Green Line on Nov. 25, 26 and 29, and the bus will come through on two routes, the 28 Stony Island on Dec. 21 and the J14 Jeffery Jump on Dec. 23.
Santa will ride the train from his sleigh on an open-air flatcar with his reindeer and wave to spectators through the bus's roof hatch. Per usual, both vehicles are decorated with a lurid spectacle of lights and colors.
Space is limited and boarding is not guaranteed; commuters are asked to plan ahead to allow extra travel time and to travel light so that the CTA can accommodate everyone. The bus tracker's website is transitchicago.com/holidaybustracker.
Standard fares apply.
