With the Bud Billiken Parade heralding the back-to-school season, local Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students will stream back into classrooms on Monday, August 22, a historically early start date.
In March, the Herald reported that many schools’ budgets were cut due to declining enrollment and the district’s enrollment-based funding formula.
Official CPS budgets were released in June for this school year, and will run from July 2022 through the end of June 2023.
Below are local schools with fall 2022 enrollment figures and finalized budget allocations, as well as increases or decreases for each figure from the previous year:
High schools
Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., 2317 students (9.5% increase), $20.46 million (0.09% increase)
Hyde Park Academy High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave., 788 students (7.36% increase), $10.37 million (3.38% decrease)
Elementary and middle schools
Kozminski Community Academy, 936 E. 54th St., 244 students (1.24% increase); $3.89 million (7.68% increase)
Ariel Community Academy, 1119 E. 46th St., 358 students (18.82% decrease), $5.98 million (3% increase)
Murray Language Academy, 5335 S. Kenwood Ave., 451 students (6.82% decrease), $5.36 million (0.65% decrease)
Reavis Elementary Math & Science Specialty School, 834 E. 50th St., 279 students (18.72% increase), $4.92 million (21.53% increase)
Beulah Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., 274 students (19.17% decrease), $3.82 million (4.21% decrease)
William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., 476 students (21.45% decrease), $6.59 million (6.53% decrease)
Bret Harte Elementary School, 1556 E. 56th St., 316 students (10.88% increase), $4.08 million (2.18% increase)
Andrew Carnegie Elementary School, 1414 E. 61st Pl, 436 students (22.97% decrease), $5.95 million (2.75% decrease)
Fiske Elementary School, 6020 S. Langley Ave., 327 students (13.49% decrease), $5.87 million (7.12% decrease)
The largest cuts come at Ray and Fiske Elementary schools, and the largest increase in funding is at Reavis Elementary, correlating with an increase in enrollment.
The FY2023 budget, which totals $9.4 billion, allows for a per-pupil funding increase of 8%, and adds $240 million more in school level funding over FY2022 (a 2% increase from last year’s budget). Half of this funding, or around $4.6 billion, will go directly to school budgets, which can be used for things like purchasing supplies and paying additional staff members.
The budget also provides $14 million in Equity Grants, to ensure the District’s smaller schools can keep up with their larger CPS counterparts; $30 million to grow the number of counselors and social workers and implement a Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum; $45 million for staffing needs for diverse learners; and $645 million towards capital projects focused on air quality, ADA accessibility and enhancement to recreation spaces.
Since unveiling the budget in March, numerous groups have criticized the proposal, which cut budgets at 40% of CPS schools due to enrollment declines, despite allocating more dollars to schools overall. These cuts hit predominantly Black and low-income communities the hardest.
According to Chalkbeat, CPS has experienced a net loss of about 25,000 students during the pandemic, with current enrollment at around 330,4000 students — with most leaving for other districts, private schools or homeschooling. With enrollment-based funding, this means that funding for schools with enrollment losses has been cut.
The state has started to shift away from solely enrollment-based funding with the addition of Evidence-Based Funding (EBF), a law enacted in 2017, which sends more resources to Illinois’ most under-resourced students. However, in FY2022, CPS was still only funded at 68% of what the EBF formula says the district needs to be “adequately” funded.
On August 5, CPS took another funding hit, dropping into Tier 2 of financial need, which translates to a loss of $50 million in state funding for the district. The change is due primarily to declining enrollment, especially among students from low-income backgrounds — since the funding formula takes into account numbers of students, what it takes to educate those living in poverty and the number of English language learners. Enrollment at CPS is down by nearly 3%, with the number of low-income students down by 4%.
Advocates from groups like the Chicago Teachers Union have called for CPS to fully restore budgets at schools that saw cuts or “hold them harmless” (policies that limit year-to-year funding reductions or guarantee a certain level of funding even if a district’s student population has declined) for a third year, as schools continue to navigate the pandemic. Through an annual process in which school leaders appeal the size of their budgets, the district has already restored $24 million in funding as part of the 2022-23 budget.
Additionally, districts have spent 45% ($1.26 billion) of their more than $2.8 billion in reimbursable pandemic relief funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) federal program, and plan to allocate at least $730 million more of these remaining funds. The district has spent less than 7% of its $1.8 billion allocation under the American Rescue Plan.
When asked about Covid-19 precautions, and how they anticipate the BA.5 variant playing out in schools, a CPS representative responded that they are “reviewing newly released CDC-guidance and will work in partnership with our health experts, specifically the Chicago Department of Public Health to determine how our current practices and plans might change as we prepare to open school doors on Monday.”
