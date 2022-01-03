Chicago Public Schools students went back to school on Monday as COVID-19 case numbers continued to explode due to the ultra-transmissible omicron variant and Chicago Teachers Union members prepared for a walkout on Wednesday.
WBEZ reports that the union's 25,000 members will vote on whether to work virtually, instead of in the classrooms, tomorrow, after which the CTU House of Delegates will affirm or deny the action.
Teachers can only work remotely if the Chicago Board of Education sanctions them to do so. CPS CEO Pedro Martinez is steadfastly calling for students to remain in the classroom for the sake of their academic progress and physical and mental health.
The district, which has put several infection control safeguards and cleaning protocols in place in individual schools, and the city have repeatedly insisted that schools are safe and that COVID-19 is not spreading within classroom walls. Before the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 take-home tests for students going to schools in higher-risk neighborhoods to take and mail in on Dec. 28 as a precautionary measure.
Students at CPS schools in Hyde Park-Kenwood and northern Woodlawn did not receive any of those tests, though some of them live beyond the neighborhood’s boundaries.
(WBEZ reports that CPS said that many of the tests returned by the deadline could not be analyzed by Monday. Of than 35,000 that were completed over the past week, 24,839 were invalid, and 6,386 were positive, though WBEZ reports that it is unclear if these were all the tests before winter break, noted that numbers on the district's COVID-19 tracker "have inexplicably changed" before and that CPS has not answered its questions about how many of the 150,000 tests were actually given to students.)
