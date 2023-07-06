During summer break, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is providing free grab-and-go meals for all children aged 18 and under.
Free breakfasts and lunches are now available daily at select schools open for summer programs and at CPS’ LunchStop locations. The program runs through August 9.
At schools with summer programs, meals are served indoors at a variety of times. At LunchStop sites, meals are served outdoors Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. Sites serve breakfast, lunch and snacks.
All children are eligible to receive a free meal, meaning children do not need to be enrolled in a CPS summer program or in CPS at all. No photo identification is required, but meals must be eaten onsite.
Locations in Kenwood, Hyde Park and Woodlawn include:
- Shoesmith Elementary, 1330 E. 50th St.
- Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.
- Reavis Elementary, 834 E. 50th St.
- Kozminski Elementary, 936 E. 54th St.
- Ray Elementary, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.
- Bret Harte Elementary, 1556 E. 56th St.
- Fiske Elementary, 6020 S. Langley Ave.
- Wadsworth Elementary, 6650 S. Ellie Ave.
- U. of C. Charter School - Woodlawn, 6300 S. University Ave.
- Carnegie Elementary, 1414 E. 61st St.
- Hyde Park High School, 6220 S. Stony Island Ave.
The nearest LunchStop site is located in Grand Crossing at 7433 S. Dorchester Ave.
To find a nearby site and available mealtimes, use the CPS Summer Meal Sites finder. For questions, call 800-359-2163 or text ‘Food’ or ‘Comida’ to 304-304. Menus can be previewed on MealViewer.
