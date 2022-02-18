SPRINGFIELD — Schools in Illinois are free to enforce mask mandates and other COVID-19 mitigations on their own — including Chicago Public Schools — but the emergency rules that the Illinois Department of Public Health issued requiring schools to enforce those mandates are no longer in force.
That was the decision issued late on Feb. 17 by the 4th District Court of Appeals in Springfield.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul had appealed a temporary restraining order (TRO) that a Sangamon County judge issued Feb. 4, blocking the state from enforcing emergency rules requiring face masks, tests of unvaccinated individuals and brief exclusion from school buildings and activities of students or teachers who had been in close contact with someone who had a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19.
Those emergency rules were issued Sept. 17 in direct response to a series of Gov. JB Pritzker’s executive orders. Those emergency rules expired on Sunday, Feb. 13, but IDPH reissued those rules the following day.
On Tuesday, Feb. 14, however, the legislative Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted to object and suspend the rules from going into effect, noting that there was a restraining order in place and an appeal pending before the 4th District.
Nine legislators on the committee, including local state Rep. Curtis J. Tarver II (D-25th), voted to object and suspend those rules, citing the TRO and the confusion over which school systems the rules would apply to. Two other legislators abstained; none voted to continue the rules.
But in a decision released around 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 17, a three-judge panel of the 4th District said that because JCAR had blocked the renewal of the emergency rules, the appeal of the TRO was moot because there were no rules in place to be enforced.
“We note the language of the TRO in no way restrains school districts from acting independently from the executive orders or the IDPH in creating provisions addressing COVID-19,” Justice John W. Turner wrote for the court. “Thus, it does not appear the school districts are temporarily restrained from acting by the court’s TRO.”
Justice Thomas M. Harris concurred in the opinion. Justice Lisa Holder White concurred in part, but said the issues concerning Pritzker’s executive orders were not moot and the court should have ruled on them.
“As it stands, the majority’s decision leaves open the question of whether the circuit court properly enjoined the enforcement of the executive orders,” Holder White wrote.
In a statement, a CPS spokesman cited the court's upholding of the TRO and said the district "stands by our proven COVID-19 safety mitigation measures," namely "requiring masks, vaccinations for staff, and requiring individuals who have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 to learn/work from home.
“Our schools will continue to enforce these policies, including mandated universal masking. These safety measures are what have allowed us to provide our students with the in-person learning environment they need throughout this school year. We will continue to follow these protocols until such time as our public health partners advise us that restrictions can be safely lifted,” the spokesman said.
“We are encouraged to see COVID-19 cases dropping, and we remain optimistic about what this will mean for our school communities in the future. Our top priority remains the safety and stability of CPS students, staff and families.”
The appellate court’s decision comes as the Pritzker administration is preparing to roll back the statewide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 28. Pritzker announced that plan on Feb. 9 but said he intended to keep the mandate in place for schools.
Jordan Abudayyeh, Pritzker’s press secretary, said in a statement released Friday morning that "the governor is disappointed in the appellate court’s decision and concerned for the health of those in schools — particularly vulnerable children and adults — and the ability to continue in-person learning.
"The administration is working with the attorney general to request an expedited review of this decision from the Supreme Court. In the meantime, the governor urges everyone to continue following the doctors’ advice to wear masks so students can remain safely learning in classrooms, and is encouraged that the court made it clear that school districts can continue to keep their own mitigations in place."
Raoul also issued a statement saying he too was disappointed by the decision.
“The appellate court’s failure to address the important legal issues in question has added to the confusion resulting from the circuit court’s decision prioritizing a relatively small group of plaintiffs who refuse to acknowledge science or the need for public health measures to protect vulnerable Illinois residents,” Raoul said.
Meanwhile, the issue of mask mandates has become more contentious in the General Assembly where, on Thursday, Feb. 17, House Democrats voted to remove nine Republican lawmakers from the chamber for refusing to abide by the House’s own masking rule.
Herald staff contributed from Chicago. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.