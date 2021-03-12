SPRINGFIELD – One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday announced a new initiative focusing on vaccine access for rural parts of the state and said he is “cautiously optimistic” about future reopenings and public gatherings.
Speaking in a news conference at a mass vaccination site at Shabbona Middle School in Morris Thursday, Pritzker said he is encouraged that the state is “getting to the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he continued to stress patience as the state works to vaccinate residents.
One week after announcing a vaccine equity initiative for urban areas and communities of color, the state on Thursday announced that it would also begin to direct federal deliveries of doses to nine downstate critical access hospitals. The nine locations include hospitals in downstate Christian, Ford, Hamilton, Logan, Mercer, Montgomery, Tazewell, Vermillion and Wayne counties.
“Rural communities deserve the same protections from the virus that suburban and urban communities get,” Pritzker said. “While national demand is still higher than national supply, my team is allocating what we receive from the federal government across the state as soon as we get it.”
Public health officials announced that a total of 112,776 vaccine doses were administered across the state on Wednesday, the second consecutive day that over 100,000 doses were administered in a single day.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for doses administered stands at 98,116, the highest mark to date, while the seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 2.2 percent, matching a pandemic low.
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,700 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Thursday out of 89,893 total test results. IDPH announced 55 additional deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 20,863.
A total of 1,118 individuals were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and of those, 231 were in intensive care units and 102 were on ventilators – all were at their lowest point of the entire pandemic.
Earlier this week, the city of Chicago announced both Chicago professional baseball teams will allow spectators at games with up to 20 percent capacity, and there is optimism for the return of summer events such as the Taste of Chicago and the Chicago Air and Water Show.
The state currently remains in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois reopening plan, which prevents gatherings of more than 50 people. Phase 5 is triggered when “either a vaccine is developed to prevent additional spread of COVID-19, a treatment option is readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period.”
When asked about the possibility of loosening restrictions on gatherings and potentially moving forward to the next phase of reopening on Thursday, Pritzker said that he remains “cautiously optimistic” that larger-scale events could begin to take place later this year.
However, Pritzker noted that new variants of the virus that could be transmitted more easily were of concern and could prevent a widespread immediate reopening.
“I want to get to Phase 5 as fast as humanly possible,” Pritzker said Thursday. “We're being cautious, but I'm also cautiously optimistic. It's one of the reasons why we've begun to open up even more.”
Pritzker expressed optimism that “medium-sized” gatherings could take place late this summer, including conventions and outdoor events, with safety precautions in place.
“We're going to keep moving as we can, based upon the guidance of the scientists,” Pritzker added.
Local COVID figures
As of March 11, Chicago's COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.8%, lower than it had ever been over the summertime, between the two surges.
Five percent is the city's target positivity. A citywide positivity of less than 2% is one of the metrics — alongside fewer than 20 diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Chicago per day, fewer than 20 emergency room visits for COVID-like illnesses and fewer than 20 intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients — that the city would need to reach with week-to-week stability to show controlled transmission of the coronavirus.
The city's seven-day rolling average of daily cases was 275, indicating moderate risk (200-399 cases) according to the Chicago Department of Public Health but down 4% from the week before.
As of March 1-6, COVID-19 percent-positivities remain below 5% in all four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 20 confirmed cases of COVID-19, compared to 18 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 2.6% positivity rate out of 770 tests performed, up from 1.8% from the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 23%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 11 confirmed cases, down from 19 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 0.5% positivity rate out of 2,278 tests, down from 0.8% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 1%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 27 confirmed cases, up from 23 the week before, and no deaths, the same as the week before. There was a 0.7% positivity rate out of 4,006 tests, up from 0.6% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped slightly.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 23 confirmed cases, the same as the week before, and one death, up from none the week before. There was a 1.7% positivity rate out of 1,345 tests, down from 2.2% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 21%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of March 11, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in.
From March 5-11, the University of Chicago reported no positive cases out of 4,269 tests among students and faculty; the week before, the school identified no positive cases. All test results are reported to the city.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 803 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is www.chicago.gov/covidvax. The city's online platform for vaccine scheduling is zocdoc.com/vaccine, where bookings for seniors to get vaccines at the United Center are available.
Patient registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at the UCMC is not available at this time; vaccines are being offered to eligible patients through a lottery, with patients being notified when it is their turn to schedule an appointment.
Howard Brown is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to essential frontline workers and those aged 65 and older, with sign-up at 872-269-3600.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
Vaccine signup is also available online through Walgreens and Walmart.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide.
