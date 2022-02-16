Chicago's percent-positivity for COVID-19 is below the threshold necessary for the city to end its mask mandate alongside the state on Feb. 28, but three other benchmarks — hospital capacity, both in terms of total beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total number of COVID-19 cases identified per day — are still too high.
Two out of those three benchmarks will need below a threshold — fewer than 200 cases identified a day, fewer than 250 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, fewer than 100 in the ICU — alongside a continued less-than-5% positivity rate for Chicagoans to be able to take off their masks in most public settings.
On Feb. 15, public health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said it remained to be seen if those other numbers would decline enough over the weeks ahead for the city's mandate to end. She said she would have a better sense of the city's timeline next week.
That said, Arwady said Chicago is doing well compared with the rest of Illinois, which is doing well as a state compared with the rest of the country. All the state's counties still have high community transmission as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Transmission, more than 15 cases a day per 100,000 people, but on Wednesday, Feb. 16, Chicago dropped below 400 cases a day, below "high" transmission and into "substantial" transmission.
CDC recommendations are for everyone to wear a mask in public, indoor settings in counties where there is high or substantial levels of community transmission and that unvaccinated people should wear them in public, indoor settings in places with moderate or low transmission. Again, Chicago would have a "lower" level of community transmission with fewer than 200 cases of COVID-19 identified a day.
Arwady said the city's risk levels have to do with the calculated risk of Chicagoans being exposed to someone with COVID-19. As of Feb. 15, there was a 45% chance that in a gathering of 50 people, at least one person would have COVID-19. If 100 Chicagoans were gathered, there was a 69% chance someone had COVID-19. At a 500 person gathering, the chance of someone there having COVID-19 was practically certain.
But the outlook of the pandemic citywide and locally continues to improve. People with underlying conditions and older people who get COVID-19, vaccinated or not, have access to early treatments to oral and intravenous medications that are effective against the disease, but they need to be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms.
People should call their doctors for those treatments; anyone aged 65 and older is eligible for them, and they are provided by the federal government at no cost, making them free for uninsured people. Arwady said the Chicago Department of Public Health has worked to set up federally qualified health centers to distribute them; at least two, Howard Brown Health and Near North Health, are distributing them at local clinics.
"Howard Brown Health offers therapeutic antiviral medication for COVID-19 at our clinic in Hyde Park," 1525 E. 55th St., said spokesman Erik Roldan over email. "If someone is experiencing severe symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19 and is in a high risk category, please call us at 773-388-1600 and request a telehealth assessment with a nurse to determine the best course of action, including (oral treatments) Paxlovid/Molnupiravir."
Near North Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephanie Cox-Batson said her FQHC is administering Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, which are prescribed to different patients depending on a number of individual factors, from the Cottage View Health Center, 4829 S. Cottage Grove Ave. She said there is "a very reasonable supply" and that there has yet to be a patient prescribed it.
Even if people do not have a primary care provider, Cox-Batson said they can call Near North Health if they are older or severely ill from COVID-19 and get triaged.
"We do not ever turn anyone away. And regardless, if someone is a candidate for this oral therapy, we will see them," she said. "The important thing to remember is that it's for people who have had symptoms for five days or less. You can't sit at home on day six and say, 'You know, I think I'm going to go get it.' If you are experiencing COVID symptoms or if you have COVID, you should call a medical provider as soon as possible and then they can decide if you are a candidate for this therapy or not. But don't sit around and wait."
Near North Health's phone number is 773-268-7600. "We might be very busy, but we will answer you," Cox-Batson said. "And then we will triage you appropriately."
Vaccinations are magnificently effective at preventing severe COVID-19 outcomes. During the omicron surge, Arwady said age-adjusted COVID-19 infection rates were three-times greater in unvaccinated Chicagoans compared with vaccinated-and-boosted Chicagoans, 10-times as likely to be hospitalized and 30-times as likely to die — regardless of whether people had COVID-19 in the past or not. As it turns out, prior infection with COVID-19 had very little protection against the omicron variant
"Age-adjusted" reflects the fact that, as it has been throughout the pandemic, the inherent risk from COVID-19 is lower for younger people than it is for older people.
"It is true that older people will continue to be at higher risk for severe COVID outcomes — that has been the biggest risk, except for immunocompromised, since the beginning," Arwady said. "It's one of the reasons why we've really tried to push vaccination and boosters and treatment availability for that group. I think especially looking ahead, I want to keep folks out of the hospital. I want to keep folks from dying. Making sure that older people are not only vaccinated but accessing treatment I think is going to be really important. But the whole point of when you lift mitigations is when at the societal level, that risk is lower."
Vaccine uptake continues, slowly, every week. Arwady would like to have 75% of all Chicagoans fully vaccinated; now, 72.7% of Chicagoans aged 5 and older are.
Sixty percent of Black Chicagoans — the racial group that has long trailed others in vaccine uptake and suffered the worst rates of COVID-19 infection and death, both of the course of the entire pandemic and during the omicron surge — have gotten their first dose of vaccine. Arwady said the city's Protect Chicago at Home program, through which mobile clinicians vaccinate and boost up to 10 people at a time seven days a week, has been especially popular among African Americans. People can get vaccinated or boosted anytime 10 days after recovering from COVID-19, when they are no longer infectious.
Arwady noted continuing social media misinformation about vaccinations and told unvaccinated people who have forgone the shots because of something read on social media to ask health care providers or the CDPH hotline.
Arwady has, in the past, cited the city's proof-of-vaccination requirement as the prime motivator for many younger Chicagoans to have gotten vaccinated since it went into effect early last month; it would go away when the city's mask mandate does. On Feb. 15, she said the requirement's purpose is to protect hospitals, as unvaccinated people were disproportionately filling the city's hospitals during the omicron surge.
"Certainly I am pleased to see vaccination increase, but that kind of mitigation at the societal level is really just meant for times of significant surge," she said.
She said that a new variant and surge in the future may again motivate the government to impose a masking or proof-of-vaccination requirement, though she hopes it would not become necessary again.
On Feb. 11, the Food and Drug Administration reversed its earlier course and abandoned plans to speed review of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children under 5. It will take months before the needed efficacy data comes in on the plan to give babies, toddlers and young children 6 months old and older two or three shots.
Arwady noted that the dose used in this trial is one-tenth the size of adults' doses — children aged 5 to 11 get doses one-third the size that adults get. That one-tenth dose created no safety problems, but two doses of the smaller vaccine did not create enough immune protection for children aged 2 to 4, hence the decision to try giving them a third dose.
COVID-19 cases decreased in three out of the four mid-South Side ZIP codes along the lakefront.
There were no deaths in South Shore for the first time since the week of Dec. 5-11; at least 31 people died in the neighborhood over the course of the omicron surge, more than in any other local neighborhood. In the other ZIP codes, 19 people died in 60653, 20 died in 60615, and 18 died in 60637.
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Oakland, 19 people tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,821 tests conducted from Feb. 6-12 — a 1% positivity — down from 25 the week before, and one person died, down from three the week before. The number of tests performed increased 24%. Out of eligible residents (5 years old and older), 59.8% are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 14, up 0.3% from the week before, which is medium on the CDPH Vulnerability Index.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, 21 people tested positive out of 3,205 tests — a 0.9% positivity — down from 53, and one person died, the same as the week before. The number of tests increased 11%. Out of eligible residents, 73.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.2%, low on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, 113 people tested positive out of 7,781 tests — a 1.6% positivity — up from 81, and one person died, the same as the week before. The number of tests increased 20%. Out of eligible residents, 58.1% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
- In 60649, South Shore, 27 people tested positive out of 3,773 tests — a 1.1% positivity — down from 35, and no one died, down from three the week before. The number of tests performed increased 11%. Out of eligible residents, 52.2% are fully vaccinated, up 0.4%, medium on the Vulnerability Index.
The federal government's website for the distribution of four free rapid at-home COVID-19 tests is covidtests.gov. The Illinois Department of Public Health has a list of testing locations online at dph.illinois.gov/covid19/testing.html. The city's website for COVID-19 testing information is chi.gov/covidtesting.
The city's website for vaccine information is chicago.gov/covidvax. The federal government’s vaccine information website is vaccines.gov. City operators are available at 312-746-4835 to handle any questions regarding the vaccine.
The Protect Chicago at Home program's hours are 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Anyone who gets vaccinated (both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available) will receive $50 Visa gift cards, which can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Boosters are also available. More information is at 312-746-4835 or chicago.gov/athome.
Neighborhood pharmacies, including Katsaros Pharmacy, 1521 E. 53rd St., Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) and CVS (1-800-679-9691) are offering the vaccine by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Appointments at Katsaros are available online at katsarospharmacy.com.
Howard Brown Health is offering the Pfizer vaccine and testing at its Hyde Park clinic, 1525 E. 55th St., with sign up at 773-388-1600. UChicago Medicine is vaccinating everyone, adults and children, regardless of patient status. The scheduling number is 1-888-824-0200 for adults and 773-834-8221 for children.
The Cook County government is offering sign-up for vaccines at vaccine.cookcountyil.gov.
