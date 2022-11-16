City Council approved Northwestern Medicine’s $970,000 purchase of 4800-34 S. Cottage Grove Ave., where the health care organization plans to build a $130 million outpatient center, at its Wednesday, Nov. 16 meeting.
The four-story, 120,000-square-foot facility is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Invest South/West project; the development will include a clinic providing urgent, primary and specialty care services alongside a pharmacy, cancer center and retail space. Fifty thousand patients are expected every year.
Northwestern Medicine is transferring 4833 S. Evans Ave. in Bronzeville, a 15,444-square-foot property, to the city for an $88,000 credit for acquiring the Cottage Grove property. The city plans to combine the Evans property with an adjacent, 0.29-acre municipally-owned site for future redevelopment.
The Chicago Plan Commission approved the outpatient center in September. Construction is expected to begin next year and finish in 2025.
