Coston Plummer, home care worker and Service Employees International Union Healthcare Illinois and Indiana member, is running for representative of the Chicago Police Department’s 2nd District Council.
District Councils are new community-elected bodies in each of CPD’s 22 districts. The councils will be tasked with holding monthly public meetings and building stronger relations between the police and community at the local level through gathering public input and developing restorative justice programs.
The 2nd District Council area runs roughly from 31st to 60th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway to the lakefront; it includes most of Bronzeville, Washington Park, Kenwood and Hyde Park.
Plummer grew up mostly in Englewood and attended both Simeon Career Academy and Englewood High School. His first job after graduating was as a welder, but he took a break in 2006 after getting sick.
In 2008, Plummer began working in home care with the state program Help at Home, where he still works today. He said this career was informed in part by caring for his older brother who has cerebral palsy.
He also began organizing around disabilities in 2014, after Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner (R) cut funding for mental health care and closing facilities across the city.
“(The closures were) picking on the weakest people in the city, who can’t defend themselves,” he said. “That’s how I got involved in the space of trying to fight for the community.”
He also became a United Working Families member and began to get involved with other community organizations like Bring Chicago Home, Treatment Not Trauma and the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.
He said a big motivation to run is his family’s experience with police misconduct.
In 1991, Coston Plummer’s older brother, Johnny Plummer, was convicted for murder at age 15 after being beaten into giving a false confession by Chicago police officers under the direction of disgraced former Chicago Police Commander Jon Burge. Johnny Plummer, one of hundreds of victims of Burge’s infamous police torture, is still serving his life sentence in prison.
“They tortured him for 39 hours until he confessed to a murder he didn’t do,” said Plummer. “Because we were poor and my mother couldn’t afford an attorney, we had to be represented with a public defender.”
Looking ahead, Plummer said the city needs to get back to a community-policing model; one where officers are present in the community and not “ just looking at this as a job.”
He emphasized that, should he be elected to the council, the community would set the agenda.
“We will sit and vote and figure out what’s our priority one, two and three. And that’s what I will go fight for.”
If this agenda doesn’t work, he continued, the council will go back to the drawing board.
Assisting returning citizens is an important component to restorative justice work, he said, which is one of the council’s responsibilities. He noted that the inability to find housing or work contributes to recidivism: “Let them be a part of society, because that’s why the crime is just recycling.”
Expanding mental health services in the city is also an important fight for Plummer, whose son who has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia; he said he knows firsthand about the dearth of resources.
“I know that the police get a lot of money in their budget. So that’s where the community comes in,” he said. “Maybe there’s some way that we can direct some of that money that’s being spent and maybe wasted in certain areas back to mental health.”
That would help CPD too, he said, as doing something like sending a mental health professional or social worker to diffuse a mental health crisis would relieve officers to be elsewhere in the city. He added that it could reduce officer burnout.
“I want (the community) to be excited about making positive changes to the community,” he said “I would hope that we will go in there and actually have real power to make changes within the community.
Plummer and his wife, who works for the Chicago Park District, live in Washington Park with their five children.
He joins Ephraim Lee, Julia Kline and Alexander J. Perez on the ballot. Residents will vote for three candidates in the city’s municipal election on February 28.
