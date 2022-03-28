The 100th anniversary of the birth of artist, educator and Hyde Park community member Cosmo Campoli, who is known locally as the designer of the egg sculpture "Bird of Peace" by the Nichols Park Field House, was celebrated on Saturday, March 26, with a series of afternoon and evening events in Hyde Park put together by Media Burn Archive and the University of Chicago.
Campoli, who died in 1997, was born on March 21, 1922, but event organizers sensibly decided the suite of programming they had come up with was better-suited for a Saturday than a Monday, the date of the actual centennial.
Utopian Worlds
The first of these events took place at the Smart Museum of Art and reflected Campoli's fascination with utopian cities. It involved "making 3-D utopias, anything from a playground made by a kid for a kid, to imaginary cities with giraffes and hippos," said Museum staff member Erik Peterson.
Louie, a nine-year-old from Canaryville who likes the movie The Matrix "so much," worked alongside his father designing one of these utopian cities.
"Chicago is in the real world and the Matrix is in the Matrix," said Louie, as he pointed toward two different parts of his design. "The road between them just sends you like into an electric field into the Matrix," he added.
Campoli described many of his utopian visions for Hyde Park and Chicago in letters to the editor of the Herald. Among these were an artists’ market located at the site of the Nike Missile Base in Jackson Park, an aquarium-like structure two blocks long that people could walk through, and a carless Hyde Park in which the streets were converted to gardens.
In an August 21, 1974, letter to the Herald, Campoli wrote, "If friends gave you a new city, designed for you to live and work in, would you accept this gift?"
Historian Paul Durica, who led the second event of the day, a trolley tour of Campoli's Hyde Park, and emceed the third event, an evening symposium, said, “It's hard not to kind of read those letters … as part of his practice.”
As he watched the families work on their projects at the Smart Museum, Durica explained that Campoli, who had been raised on a farm in Indiana, had, by his own recounting, a childhood that was a bit rough and marked by a problematic relationship with his father.
Durica then added, "This is an event geared toward children, which is very much kind of tapping into his legacy."
Becoming an Artist
Later in the day, as the trolley tour made its way from the Logan Center to Nichols Park, Durica recounted Campoli's journey from being the son of a farmer in Indiana to an artist in Chicago.
Campoli had claimed that he knew at the age of eight that he wanted to be an artist, said Durica. He would "look into what he called a crystal ball, probably some sort of glass globe of some kind, and could see himself projected in the future as an artist."
At 17, Campoli moved to Chicago. A few years later he matriculated to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC). His studies were disrupted by service in the Army during World War II but completed at SAIC after the war. At that time his fellow students included other veterans, notably the painter Leon Golub.
From this cohort of SAIC students emerged several who, alongside other Chicago artists, formed a group that came to be known as the Monster Roster.
"The Monster Roster produced predominantly somber, unsettling works suffused with Cold War insecurity and existential angst," wrote Kyle MacMillan in his Art In America review of the Smart Museum’s 2016 retrospective of the group’s work, "Monster Roster: Existentialist Art in Post War Chicago."
After graduating from SAIC, Campoli, along with Golub and John Kearney (sculptor of the car bumper goat on the campus of the Lutheran School of Theology in Hyde Park), founded the influential Contemporary Art Workshop, where they and others grew their artistic practice and which was a presence in Chicago for over 50 years.
In 1959, Campoli and Golub were among the 23 artists included in the watershed New Images of Man Exhibition at New York's Museum of Modern Art (MOMA). Among the other artists included in the exhibition were Jackson Pollock, Willem de Kooning, Frances Bacon, Germaine Richier, Jean Dubuffet and Alberto Giacometti.
Campoli in Hyde Park
Campoli started teaching at Illinois Institute of Technology's Institute of Design during this time and became an active and well-known community member in Hyde Park. He even won a spaghetti recipe contest at The Blue Gargoyle Cafe.
After stopping at Nichols Park to view Campoli’s "Bird of Peace" sculpture, the tour bus drove through Hyde Park while Durica pointed out homes in which Campoli had lived and other places that had been important to Campoli’s artistic development.
As the bus moved south along Woodlawn Avenue a tour participant, Jonathan James, asked the driver to stop at 54th Street and Woodlawn.
Looking west along 54th Street, James pointed toward a semi-attached brownstone with a second floor gabled window and said, "That's his house."
"We were kids at Murray (Elementary School)," James explained later. "That was in the 70s."
"We would stop by after school and play in Cosmo's front yard, because he would have out little toys, art supplies, you know. We thought it was weird, but we also thought it was different."
"We weren't sure if we're supposed to take them or if we were supposed to play with them. But then we met him and he would tell us, ‘Yeah, it was cool to hang out and just play with them.'"
"And then when we got older, in the 90s, kids would do graffiti on the side of his house on the wall. He encouraged graffiti artists."
"He was a great guy. He was, yeah, super nice. tripped out right. So, yeah, a little weird but he's cool."
Campoli’s Legacy
The evening program started with a “riff” by Northwestern University Professor Rebecca Zorach on Jean Dubuffet’s 1951 lecture “Anticultural Positions,” which he gave at The Arts Club of Chicago.
“Dubuffet’s speech was a pivotal one for Chicago's art world,” said Zorach, because “what he presented was a critique of a kind of prevailing cultural norms in Western, modern Western, civilization.”
“It wasn't so much (that it was) sending it off in a new direction as it was galvanizing tendencies that were already at work in Chicago,” she added.
Also included in the evening’s program were remembrances of Campoli from sculptor Virginio Ferarri and screenings of the 1981 documentary short, “Cosmo’s Cosmos,” by Annette Barbier and Terry Movement, a film showing Kimski chef Won Kim preparing Campoli’s award winning spaghetti recipe — which Kim described as “not bad” — and excerpts of interviews with Campoli from Joe Winston’s late-1980s-through-early-1990s public access cable show "This Week In Joe's Basement." As Winston described him, Campoli was very "nonlinear" at this point in his life.
Among those attending the evening symposium was South Chicago resident Alan Meyers. Meyers had been a student of Campoli’s at the Institute of Design at IIT in 1967.
“I hate to use clichés, but free spirit comes to mind,” added Meyers. “He was very full of energy and very expressive and loved to, you know, just to talk about different things.”
“I remember two projects that we did for Cosmo in our freshman class,” he continued.
“One was to design bricks that somehow interlocked partially, or nested with their counterparts and then make a lot of these bricks and then try and build a wall with them with no mortar or anything like that.”
“The other kind of, to me, epitomizes Cosmo,” said Meyers.
“We had to make a feel-good stick”
“We basically took a piece of wood like, oh, it might have been like a broomstick kind of thing, and the idea was to carve it and sand it and polish it and make it something that people wanted to hold in their hand.”
“And that's why I called it a feel-good stick,” added Meyers, “ because the better it felt, the more successful it was.”
