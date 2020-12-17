Vaccinations against COVID-19 began today in and around Hyde Park.
At 8:15 a.m., the first batch of 50 Pfizer vaccine doses were delivered to La Rabida Children's Hospital for frontline nurses, respiratory therapists, acute-care clinical staff and other top-tier employees.
At 12:14 p.m., Angela Boomsma, a pediatric advanced practice nurse, received the first dose as her coworkers gathered near her to sing "Happy Birthday."
"I've been emotional since I came in today," Boomsma said in an interview shortly after getting her shot. "I just couldn't be more honored to be getting the vaccine. It's been a really tough year, and then to be doing it on my birthday, there's nothing more in the world that I could ask for."
Boomsma's vaccination is not the first time she has done "an outlandish celebration" on her birthday. On her 30th, she had a "trinceañera," modeled after the "quinceañera" celebration for 15-year-old Mexican girls. One time she threw an 1980s-themed roller-skating party. Another time, she climbed the Tower of Pisa in Italy.
"This year, I knew with the pandemic, that I wouldn't be doing anything super crazy, super exciting, because for me, the most important thing is to provide the best care for my patients and the safest care," she said. "I have no intentions of going out anywhere or traveling or anything like that, because that would be too much of a risk to place on myself or my patients."
At any rate, Boomsma cried this year when she learned that she would be vaccinated on her birthday. She will receive the second dose in 21 days. "When this all started, I remember seeing the looks in a lot of patients' parents' eyes, and it said, 'Can you help us? We need some kind of comfort.' And there wasn't anything I could provide for them," she said. "And I feel like for the first time, I feel like we have sense of relief, a lot of hope.
"There's a lot of work to be done. There's a lot of immunizations to do, and there's still so many people who are hospitalized and going through this, but this is a step in the right direction," Boomsma said. "When I walked in the doors today, as I was greeted with a banner for my birthday and a hat, I squealed with joy, jumped up and down, and then the tears of joy started again in my eyes."
Vaccines arrived at Provident Hospital, 500 E. 51st St., at 9:11 a.m. and were inventoried and prepared before the first shots were given to a test group at 3 p.m. The hospital will begin vaccinating staff in the coming days and aims to have the first group done by Dec. 24.
And in Hyde Park proper, spokeswoman Ashley Heher confirmed at 4:03 p.m. that the University of Chicago Medical Center — which has treated more COVID-19 patients than any other South Side hospital during the pandemic — had performed its first vaccinations.
Back at La Rabida, Boomsma encouraged everyone to get the vaccine when it becomes available to them.
"It's been almost an hour since I got the vaccine, and I'm standing on both of my feet. I have still all 10 fingers, and I haven't grown any extra eyes on my forehead," she said. "So far so good.
"This is what I have today: We as a society in the United States eat a lot of fast food. We consume things that we don't necessarily know what's in it — and this vaccine, we do know exactly what's in it. There were scientists involved in it. I read the ACIP (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) reports on the immunization process and the development. We know what's in the vaccine. They did do thorough studies on it."
"As a medical society and as scientists, we've made vows that our goal in life is to take care of patients, and only the best for them. So I have no fears about the scientists and the production of this vaccine, because I know it was done with everybody's best interest in mind," Boomsma said.
From Dec. 6-12, citywide percent positivity is 10.1%, down from 11.3% the week before, though the city's figures change as additional data comes in.
Over the past week, percent-positivities dropped in three out of the four mid-South Side lakefront ZIP codes:
- In 60653, covering North Kenwood and Bronzeville, there were 105 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported from Dec. 6-12, compared to 121 from Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, and two deaths, up from one the week before. There was a 7.2% positivity rate out of 1,461 tests performed, down from 8.7% from the week before. The number of tests performed rose 5%.
- In 60615, covering northern Hyde Park, southern Kenwood and northern Washington Park, there were 83 confirmed cases, down from 94 the week before, and no deaths, down from two the week before. There was a 4.3% positivity rate out of 1,947 tests, down from 4.5% the week before. The number of tests performed fell 7%.
- In 60637, covering southern Hyde Park, southern Washington Park and Woodlawn, there were 112 confirmed cases, down from 170 the week before, and one death, the same as the week before. There was a 3.8% positivity rate out of 2,986 tests, down from 5.4% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 5%.
- In 60649, South Shore, there were 118 confirmed cases, up from 117 the week before, and no deaths, down from one the week before. There was a 7.4% positivity out of 1,599 tests, down from 7% the week before. The number of tests performed dropped 4%.
The city’s figures are accurate as of Monday, Dec. 14, recorded at chi.gov/coviddash and change as additional past data comes in.
From Dec. 5-11, the University of Chicago reported one positive coronavirus cases out of 412 tests, down from three positive cases out of 2,884 tests over Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. All test results are reported to the city. In all, the university identified 21 new COVID-19 cases over the week — nine students and 12 staff, faculty or other personnel — and seven close contacts.
Since Sept. 18, there have been 448 total coronavirus cases at the U. of C.
As of Dec. 17, there were 88 patients with COVID-19 at the UCMC; on Dec. 9, there were 81, and on Dec. 2, there were 108. At the height of the first surge, in April, there were 140.
The city's website for free COVID-19 testing is chicagocovidtesting.com; more information is available at chi.gov/covidtesting. Testing is available in Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn at:
- Howard Brown Health, 1525 E. 55th St., www.howardbrown.org/service/covid-19-services, 773-388-1600
- Friend Health Cottage Grove, 800 E. 55th St., and Friend Health Woodlawn, 1522 E. 63rd., www.friendfhc.org/covid.html, 773-702-0660 (appointments recommended)
- The University of Chicago Medical Center, www.uchicagomedicine.org/covid-testing, 773-702-2800 (appointments required, and patients must be symptomatic)
- Komed Holman Health Center, 4259 S. Berkeley Ave., www.nearnorthhealth.org/covid-19, 773-268-7600.
