In the latest phase of roadwork in and around Jackson Park, a large portion of Cornell Drive will be permanently closed beginning this Friday, June 30.
The closure will run from the Midway Plaisance to Hayes Drive, and is a "milestone" in the city’s Jackson Park Transportation Improvements Project, a traffic overhaul in conjunction with the construction of the Obama Presidential Center.
Beginning the week of July 1, Hayes Drive will also temporarily close from Cornell to Stony Island Avenue.
In new openings, DuSable Lake Shore will fully reopen with three northbound and three southbound lanes; Hayes Drive will fully reopen from DuSable Lake Shore to Cornell drives.
For more information on transportation changes, visit: jacksonparkimprovements.org/traffic-updates
