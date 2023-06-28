Cornell Drive

A view south along Cornell Drive just north of the Midway Plaisance, June 2023.

 Marc C. Monaghan

In the latest phase of roadwork in and around Jackson Park, a large portion of Cornell Drive will be permanently closed beginning this Friday, June 30. 

The closure will run from the Midway Plaisance to Hayes Drive, and is a "milestone" in the citys Jackson Park Transportation Improvements Project, a traffic overhaul in conjunction with the construction of the Obama Presidential Center. 

Beginning the week of July 1, Hayes Drive will also temporarily close from Cornell to Stony Island Avenue.

In new openings, DuSable Lake Shore will fully reopen with three northbound and three southbound lanes; Hayes Drive will fully reopen from DuSable Lake Shore to Cornell drives. 

Jackson Park Transportation July 2023

Jackson Park Transportation Improvements Plan, July 2023 update.

For more information on transportation changes, visit: jacksonparkimprovements.org/traffic-updates

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.