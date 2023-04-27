Just weeks after the Hyde Park Academy varsity girls basketball team wrapped their season, head coach Corey Morgan found a welcome surprise in his school mailbox: a letter announcing that he had once again been named an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) coach of the year.
"It actually felt really good," said Morgan, who finished his fifth season with the team in February. "My coaches and immediate crew around me would always tell me 'you're an amazing coach and the kids are lucky to have you,' and that felt great. But getting that recognition from the outside, (it) made me feel like my hard work wasn't going unnoticed."
Born in the Cabrini-Green Homes and raised in the Uptown neighborhood, Morgan first discovered the game of basketball as a fourth grader at the Robert McCormick Boys and Girls Club. His interest in the game grew thanks to his father and playing pick-up basketball in neighborhood alleys with friends.
"We would take a milk crate, cut the bottom out and make it into a hoop," Morgan said. "We would move out the way when cars drove past. It was awesome and an exciting time growing up."
He dabbled in football and track and field, but decided to focus all of his energy on basketball in the fifth grade. Morgan played basketball through high school at Nicholas Senn High School in the Magnolia Glen neighborhood, graduating in 1999. He went on to study liberal arts for a few years at Mesabi Range College in Virginia, Minnesota, then transferred to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale for a year. But a chance encounter on a basketball court with some friends while home for the summer changed the trajectory of his career.
"We ended up in a gym playing with some of the Kendall kids, and the Kendall College coach was there,” said Morgan. “We chatted and (he) ended up offering me a scholarship to come play for him at Kendall College."
Morgan matriculated at Kendall college that fall, graduating in 2004 with a degree in early childhood education.
He said his ambition to coach began during his time as an athlete at Mesabi, a professor encouraged him to volunteer at local youth basketball camps. He carried this passion with him through college, taking a job in 2007 as head coach of the (now shuttered) Martin A. Ryerson Elementary School girls basketball teams in Humboldt Park.
Though he was initially reluctant to coach a girls team, Morgan remained at the school for six seasons, during which time the school's girls program captured three consecutive city championships — in 2011, 2012 and 2013. In 2012, Morgan got his first IBCA coach of the year award.
"I wanted to coach the boys, but the principal at the time told me he already had a person to coach the boys," Morgan said. "(He told me) ‘you can coach the girls or you can just not coach.’”
In 2009, Morgan also began coaching at North Lawndale College Prep High School, serving as an assistant coach for the girls junior varsity and varsity teams. He was promoted to head coach of the junior varsity coach the next season and then to head coach of the varsity squad in 2012. The promotion proved successful: in 2016 the Lady Phoenix team made it to the IHSA Class 3A state championship game, losing to Morton High School with a score of 58-41. He was awarded another ICBA coach of the year designation that season, as well as the Chicago Public League Basketball Coaches Association coach of the year award.
He had a short stint as the head coach of the Perspectives Leadership Academy girls basketball team in 2017, but left after one season following a 9-19 record. It was during this time at Perspectives, however, that Morgan would meet Ronale Johnson, outgoing head coach of the Hyde Park Academy girls basketball team.
“Ronale told me that he was moving out of town to Texas,” Morgan said. “He told me that the job was going to be open … I sent my resume to Principal Ross and the athletic director, Alfonzo Lewis. I got an interview and was offered the job.”
Having played against Hyde Park in the past, Morgan was excited to helm the team.
“When I was at Perspectives, we played against Hyde Park,” he said. “They probably had four or five kids that were six feet (tall), and all of them weren’t seniors. Immediately, I was excited about that.”
During Morgan’s first year with the Lady Thunderbirds in 2018, Hyde Park captured a 15-10 record. The team has steadily progressed over the last few years; last season, Hyde Park girls won their regional championship game.
“I plan on staying at Hyde Park to try and build a long standing powerhouse program,” Morgan said.
Reflecting on another IBCA honor, Morgan thanked his assistant coaches, family and players for making him the coach he is today. Shamona McDaniel, an assistant coach at Hyde Park Academy, has worked with Morgan since their time at North Lawndale Prep, when she was head coach and he was an assistant.r.
"She's been with me every step of the way," Morgan said. She has been with me throughout my entire high school coaching time; when I left North Lawndale and went to Perspectives … when I left Perspectives and went to Hyde Park. She's the God mom for both of my children and she's a big part of who I am as a coach."
Morgan credits this honor to his wife, Luevinia Morgan. The Washington Park couple recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
"From the moment I started coaching, we were dating," he said. "Being a male coaching girls, it was so important to have that female presence. She would drive from work every single day and come sit in practice. She would go to games and road trips. She would go to weekend tournaments in Rockford; she would always be present front and center to make sure the young ladies have a positive female role around them."
