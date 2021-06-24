“Weird but cute” said the shirt Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas wore Wednesday morning, when she was accompanied by staff members from the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce to meet owners and staff at local businesses in the neighborhood.
Pappas, who has served as Treasurer since 1998, has big earrings and a kid-like smile, as well as a doctorate and law degree.
“I grew up in a restaurant, and I’m still in it,” said Pappas, as she spoke with Cedars Mediterranean owner Amer Abdullah, who has fed over 2,000 first responders and served four police districts and 10 hospitals during the pandemic-ridden winter. “Post-COVID means getting out, and part of what we haven’t done is gone out.”
Pappas was raised in Wheeling, West Virginia, where her parents owned a small restaurant. According to Pappas, Wheeling was very diverse.
“I came here (Chicago) and brought that diversity with me,” she said.
She moved to Chicago to earn her Ph.D in Counseling and Psychology at Loyola University of Chicago in 1976 and got her law degree at Chicago-Kent College of Law in 1982, where she went into private practice before becoming the County Commissioner and currently serving as County Treasurer.
Recently, the 72-year-old doctor, lawyer and politician has become known for her efforts to help close the wealth gap for Black Chicagoans and municipalities in Cook County in kickstarting “Black Houses Matter.” The campaign gives money back to those who have overpaid in property taxes, while attempting to reduce the predatory practice of buying property from owners oblivious they are at risk.
“I’m going to go out and give people money back,” said Pappas. “People are entitled to the homeowner exemption.”
This summer, Pappas and her office set up a phone bank with ABC7 Chicago to answer questions regarding property tax refunds available to eligible homeowners.
The main stopping points on her Wednesday tour — the newly opened Stan’s Donuts in Harper Court, the Silver Room, What’s Krackin’ Louisiana Style Seafood (opening July 11) and Cedars Mediterranean Kitchen, as well as Hyde Park Barber Shop and C & L Postage — are just some of the many local businesses Pappas has met with so far this summer. She plans to visit five or six more times this summer to meet more community business owners in hopes of galvanizing customers to support neighborhood shops.
“I think you have to decide what’s important at my age,” said Pappas. “I like going out and helping local businesses.”
“I will probably stay in office until I die,” she added.
Chloe Graham, owner of Chloe’s Lemonz and a Hyde Park resident, also made an appearance, touting her local organic lemonade business she started back in 2019. She now sells Simply Ginger Lemonade, Lavender Aromatic Lemonade, Crisp Cucumber Lemonade and Mint Leaf Lemonade. Graham sells her drinks online and at local farmers markets but has a vision of expanding her business, with a goal to hopefully supply Chicago Public Schools.
“I want to give the kids something else to drink besides the sugary pops,” said Graham.
The 26-year-old’s all-natural drinks contain no preservatives or artificial flavoring made with real cold-pressed fruit, vegetables and flowers.
To support Chloe’s Lemonz, visit chloeslemonz.com and follow her on Instagram @chloeslemonz.
