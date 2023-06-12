Luis Alberto Aguilar Peres, a 26-year-old father who traveled from Venezuela to the United States in search of work, died suddenly in Woodlawn’s city-run migrant shelter earlier this month.
Peres had lived at the former Wadsworth Elementary building, 6420 S. University Ave., a shuttered school turned temporary migrant shelter, since immigrating to Chicago late last summer. A worker at nearby Jewel Osco, Peres was found unresponsive early Friday morning, June 2, where he was soon pronounced dead. Autopsy results are still pending.
At an emotional memorial service on Saturday, June 10, about 30 Wadsworth residents and Woodlawn neighbors, as well as Peres’ sister and friends, gathered to mourn a life “gone too soon.” The memorial was hosted at nearby Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 6319 S. Kimbark Ave., a church that has for months run supportive programming such as English as a Second Language classes and bilingual Saturday services for people living at Wadsworth.
“My brother was very humble, he was a hard worker and he loved to give generously,” said Yeniree Karelys Rodriguez, Peres’ younger sister, during the service. “He lived in the refugee (center) because everything he gained through his work, he sent it to help his family and friends in Venezuala.”
Rodriguez, who came to the United States from Venezuela last month, attempted to immigrate to Chicago but was instead sent to Utah. When she invited Peres to come live with her, she said at the memorial, Peres refused because “he already loved the city of Chicago.”
Enrique Realpe, a fellow Wadsworth resident, remembered Peres as “an excellent friend” who “helped everyone at the shelter.” Realpe has known Peres since arriving in Chicago six months ago.
Saturday’s music-filled bilingual service opened with a rendition of Israel Houghton’s “Friend of God,” sung by Concord’s small chorus and co-pastors Rev. Kenneth D. Phelps and Yolanda Cruz. Throughout the memorial, Phelps (with Spanish translation by Cruz) lamented a young life taken too soon, while also urging attendees to “appreciate life more and not take each other for granted.”
Phelps also thanked longtime close friend Devan Graham, who paid for Saturday’s service. Concord church similarly covered Rodriguez’ travel expenses from Utah. The church continues to raise money for Peres’ family to help cover remaining funeral costs, and donations can be made online here: concordmbchurch.org/giving/.
“We didn’t know what we were getting into when we started this,” Phelps said near the end of the service. “This is the first memorial for the shelter and the first person to die in these shelters.”
Peres’ death is the first publicly known death at a city-owned facility since large numbers of refugees and asylum seekers started arriving in Chicago last summer. Since August of last year, more than 10,000 people have arrived in the city seeking shelter; most have been bussed to Chicago — and thousands more to other sanctuary cities — from border states like Texas in protest of federal immigration law.
“He came not only to realize his dreams of being here in the United States, but also to realize the dreams of others that are still in Venezuala,” his sister said after the service. “And he worked very hard doing that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.