Two statues in Washington and Jackson parks that were up for review under the Chicago Monuments Project have been cleared to remain— with changes.
In the fall of 2020, the commission was charged with reviewing and providing recommendations for more than 500 of Chicago’s public monuments as part of a “a racial healing and historical reckoning project.”
Forty-one city-owned works were ultimately selected for further review, including the statues of George Washington on a horse in Washington Park, 5531 S. King Drive, and “The Republic,” aka the Golden Lady, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.
In the commission’s report released Friday, August 19, five treatment options were determined for monuments: revising or adding narrative, modifying, re-siting to a more appropriate location, removing or replacing.
Monuments under review were selected for promoting narratives of white supremacy, negative depictions of Indigenous people, memorializing figures with connections to racist acts—such as slavery or genocide—, presenting a one-sided view of history and creating tensions in the communities they inhabit. Treatment options varied by the severity of these depictions, connections and omissions.
Per the commission, the George Washington monument was deemed historically significant, but does not acknowledge Washington’s hand in slavery. It’s estimated that there were more than 500 enslaved people at Washington’s Mount Vernon plantation.
As such, the monument was recommended for permanent artistic intervention, aka modification. The report does not describe what this intervention will entail, writing only that the interventions “will help viewers reconsider works and their subjects.”
The Washington statue was designed by Daniel Chester French in 1904, who later designed the marble monument to Abraham Lincoln at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. This statue is a duplicate of a 1900 Paris sculpture, and the Chicago version was commissioned by wealthy residents.
“The Republic” was recommended for revising or adding narrative, which can take the form of onsite signage, online information or tours. The report notes that the purpose of additional information is to place the monument in a more informed context.
The Jackson Park monument is a 1918 recreation of a statue presented at Chicago's 1983 World’s Columbian Exposition, created to act as a permanent memorial to the fair on its 25th anniversary. The gold-leafed statue—also designed by Daniel Chester French—sits on the site of the original Jackson Park fairgrounds.
Across treatment options, the report says the city will engage community members in the process. These are, however, non-binding recommendations, and it is not yet clear if city officials will follow them.
Additionally, preservation or landmark designations may limit or dictate what actions can be taken to implement the removal or physical alteration to a monument or supporting infrastructure.
The connections between monuments to Confederate heritage and White supremacy became increasingly apparent after the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2016. The 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, sparking a wave of monument removal around the South.
In 2020, upheaval after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis reignited the conversation around the history and purpose of public art. In Chicago, monuments to Christopher Columbus were taken down, though Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the move would be temporary.
In February 2021, about six months after the commission was formed, they released a list of monuments up for public discussion on its website. Via the website and community meetings, the commission sought public feedback on the monuments. During this time they also solicited proposals for new works and monuments to be developed.
According to the report, about 1,700 people participated in the 36 meetings and presentations hosted by the commission. Through their website, they collected about 2,000 responses via a feedback form as well as 40 additional letters and emails.
Statues of Christopher Columbus, Abraham Lincoln and Indigenous people—such as “The Bowman” and “The Spearman”—received the most public comment. The commission also released a survey titled “American Indian representation,” where the bulk of respondents generally viewed depictions of Indigenous people in monuments as negative or demeaning.
In total, 13 monuments were recommended for removal and placement in storage, including all three Columbus statues, DuSable Bridge reliefs and several monuments characterizing indigenous people as violent, deceitful or submissive.
With the report finished, the commission has turned to evaluating and advancing the recommended treatments for the 41 monuments, including investigating historic designation status and the structural feasibility of deinstalling or altering works.
Per the report, the foundation the commission developed for receiving community feedback—online or in community meetings— on monuments will be adopted by the city to be further-utilized to evaluate additional artwork in Chicago’s public collection.
The report also notes that the City will award $50,000 grants for the planning and implementation of eight projects. These are:
The Greater Chatham Initiative’s Mahalia Jackson memorial
Artists and community groups for a monument to historic events and people that have shaped the Latina/x experience in the Pilsen neighborhood
The Mother Jones Heritage Project
Community organizations working to create a monument to honor Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable and his wife Kitihawa, a local Potawatomi woman
A Chicago Torture Justice Memorial in Englewood
The Chicago Race Riot of 1919 Commemoration Project
A Long Walk Home, for its “Visibility Project” proposal centering on Black women and girls
A monument to victims of gun violence
The report notes that most of these pieces were created between 1893 and 1940, and share common themes that “privilege whiteness, social elites and the powerful above all people.”
“These values were crystallized with the World’s Columbian Exposition of 1893, which brought hundreds of sculptors, architects and artisans to Chicago to design and construct an image of Chicago that aligned with the dominant culture of the day… In this attempt to align itself with great European empires, past and present, the World’s Columbian Exposition set the terms for monuments for the next 50 years.”
Notably, the Golden Lady was a commemoration of the 1893 world’s fair. Two of the city’s Columbus statues were also born out of the world’s fair; the Arrigo Park statue from the 1893 Columbian Exhibition, and the Grant Park statue from the 1933 Century of Progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.