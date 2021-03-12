The University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital Service Committee will host a virtual benefit this Sunday.
The organization's 54th annual Irish Coffee benefit will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, with a video program through the group's website. The program includes a video about how to make real Irish coffee, as well as a performance of Irish music by tenor Matthew Dean.
The Service Committee is also hosting an online silent auction, with bidding available for items including a handmade quilt, gift cards to Ascione Bistro, and a weekend stay at a Michigan cottage.
For more information, or to participate in either the benefit or the auction, visit comerservicecommittee.org.
