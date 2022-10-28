"Comer Children’s Hospital and its peers throughout the country continue to be overwhelmed by demand for inpatient and emergency care due to an early and aggressive respiratory virus season," wrote the institution's top doctors and administrators in an Oct. 27 memo distributed across UChicago Medicine.
While Comer typically sees a seasonal increase in the viruses from November to March, this surge is "earlier, stronger and involves multiple illnesses," they wrote, naming respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19 among others.
While RSV typically affects all babies before they turn 2 and the infection is not usually severe, they also noted that older children are being hospitalized with the disease "at far higher-than-normal rates." Severe cases of RSV are the biggest cause of pneumonia and lung inflammation in infants.
The Comer emergency room is seeing 150% more volume than it was a year ago, and pediatric emergency visits are 32% higher than September.
Transfer requests are also increasing as other hospitals try to send patients to Comer for specialized care. The hospital has accepted more than 670 transfer patients since Sept. 1 but has had to turn down more than 500 other requests because of lack of available beds. As of the memo's writing, the hospital had been 100% capacity for 46 consecutive days. As a result, the authors wrote that some of the children were transferred to hospitals as far away as St. Louis.
Comer is trying to increase its attending staff and advanced nurses for emergency care and pediatric medicine, but the situation is complicated by the nationwide shortage of health care workers. Non-pediatric clinical staff are also being asked to come work at Comer in the interim.
The epidemiological situation is happening across Chicagoland and is expected to last for weeks.
At a Friday press conference, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady acknowledged the potential severity of RSV in children, and said there have recently been days where there are fewer than 10 intensive care unit beds in Chicago's pediatric hospitals.
"Get your kids vaccinated," Arwady said. "We don't have a vaccine for RSV, but we do have a vaccine for influenza, which also hits young children especially hard, and of course we have our updated COVID boosters."
Children 6 months old and older can now get vaccinated for COVID-19; everyone who is 5 years old and older and vaccinated can get the new vaccine boosters.
Arwady observed that there are several respiratory viruses circulating in schools and daycares. Because of COVID-19 lockdowns and decreased movement, fewer children than normal have been exposed to them, as was the case last year.
There is no way to know what respiratory virus a child has without a medical test. Arwady encouraged people to contact pediatricians if they are concerned about their child's health and to not assume that it is RSV. If children are not breathing well or it is difficult to rouse them from sleep, then they should be taken to the emergency room.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that RSV can spread through coughs or sneezes and people kissing or touching their eyes, noses or mouths after coming into contacted with the respiratory droplets, which can also infect surfaces. People are generally contagious for three to five days, and children are typically exposed in schools or daycares.
People can prevent RSV's spread by covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands, avoiding close contact with others and regularly cleaning frequently touched surfaces. People experiencing cold-like symptoms should especially not interact with infants and toddlers. The CDC furthermore encourages their parents to limit the time they spend in child-care centers and other potentially contagious settings.
