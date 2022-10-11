The grassroots Hyde Park Collabooration effort and other volunteer groups will be out again this Halloween on residential blocks and on 53rd Street in their trademark orange T-shirts, helping to ensure the night comes and goes without incident.
For the past few years, Halloween has been plagued by disorder and incidents of mischief. Collabooration — a block by block network organized around Halloween planning — was started by Hyde Park resident Bennie Currie in 2019 as a response to successive years of pandemonium on 53rd Street that began in 2016.
That year, more than 500 teenagers showed up, Currie recalled, communicating through social media and with some calling it “The Hyde Park Purge” (inspired by the horror film series of the same name). Roughhousing and fights broke out, paintballs were fired at passersby and 10 people were arrested.
Since then, young people have continued to gather in large numbers, resulting in property damage, brawls and police action. The Chicago Police Department floods the neighborhood annually with officers from the 2nd and other districts in response. Since 2016, Currie recalled that CPD has stationed squad cars at nearly every intersection from Lake Park to Woodlawn avenues; though it did little to curb the crowds, if not exacerbated the chaos. In 2018, Currie said he witnessed a police officer strike a teenager ‘’upside the head’’ as he moved down the street.
Halloween night saw arrests again in 2019 despite an early winter storm; things remained quieter in 2020 and 2021 partly due to the pandemic.
However, at this stage in the pandemic “large gathering activities are back,” Currie said, “so this could be the first ‘normal’ Halloween night since 2018.”
Currie, a financial planner, board member at the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, chair at the 4th Ward’s Hyde Park advisory council and board co-chair at Hyde Park Neighborhood Club, got the idea from Collabooration from his strategy for disrupting activity in the alley near his house. Students from nearby Kenwood Academy, which has an open campus, would gather in the alley, and Currie would “leash (his dog) up, and just walk through,” which led them to disperse.
“It’s kind of a common sense concept,” Currie said, “But I think it’s a better way than 9-1-1-ing every situation that may occur in the neighborhood. Because everything isn’t 9-1-1, it’s somewhere in between,” he said.
Now in its fourth year, Collabooration has become an annual tradition promoting fun and safety while building community, with neighbors leaving porch and house lights on, heading outdoors and being active on their blocks.
Interested community members can volunteer to be “block activation leaders,” to “activate” their block until 10 p.m., or they can be so-called Goodwill Ambassadors, who remain visible in their orange tees, talking to teens who are out on 53rd from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This year’s ‘’activated’’ blocks include Ridgewood Court, parts of Dorchester, Kenwood, Kimbark, Harper, Blackstone and Stony Island Avenues, as well as Hyde Park Boulevard, 52nd and 54th Streets.
Currie has created a guide for volunteers, which instructs them to host “as many fun, safe, positive activities as possible,” like hosting outdoor movie screenings, cookouts, block and porch parties, walking their dog, talking with neighbors or trick-or-treating.
Their presence is “meant to deter problems that might otherwise arise, (and) they are not expected to deter or confront people,” the guide reads.
In addition to a host of block activities, jazz musician Thaddeus Tukes will once again lead a parade down 53rd with the Chicago Freedom Ensemble, breaking off into smaller groups at a variety of locations on and around 53rd Street and Harper Court — a Halloween tradition Tukes began on his own in 2020, before partnering with Collabooration in 2021. (Collabooration is also selling candy distribution tubes for $5, and all proceeds will go to the musicians).
“What we had experienced with the protests (of summer 2020) is the music created this very neutralizing force — I don’t know if the police just liked the music or people were less inclined to do certain things because there was music,” Tukes said. Whatever it was, the band came together to replicate this effect on 53rd Street.
As a teacher, Tukes said, the most important thing for him is keeping kids safe.
Collabooration also plans to host a costume contest in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., for the first time, potentially with undisclosed “celebrity” judges, though Currie said they want to keep it organic.
Rosalie Villas, or the stretch of Harper Avenue from 57th to 59th Street, is another hub of activity. Historically, the streets have been closed to traffic on Halloween night, and though they don’t formally affiliate with Collabooration, they do many of the same things, such as handing out candy and providing a safe place to participate in Halloween activities.
Kilwins, 5226 S. Harper Ave., will also be holding Halloween events. Owner Jackie Jackson said they will have a re-grand opening Halloween masquerade party from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, and on Halloween night, they’ll be passing out free samples until 6 p.m.
Other groups that will be volunteering on 53rd Street are Teens on 53rd Street and Good Kids Mad City. (Groups that have been involved in previous years include Care Not Cops, the National Lawyers Guild, Assata's Daughters, Kenwood Academy and the LUV Institute.)
Currie noted that “Collabooration encourages people to get to know their neighbors (and…) to do what they don’t do anymore…seeing each other in their backyards (and) knocking on doors to introduce themselves.”
“Now you have an apparatus (Collabooration) to be able to do things on your block outside of Halloween,” he added.
A full list of neighborhood Halloween weekend events can be found here.
Staff writer Aaron Gettinger contributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.