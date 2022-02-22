The city will lift vaccine and mask mandates for restaurants, gyms, bars and other public spaces on Feb. 28, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Tuesday, as the surge of the omicron variant tapers off locally.
Mask mandates will remain in place for public transit, healthcare sites and certain other group settings. But the decision to lift some of Chicago’s restrictions on the same date that the statewide mandates will ease up reflects a substantial improvement in COVID-19 cases and medical capacity over recent weeks, the mayor said.
“We imposed new mitigation interventions when we saw case rates explode, positivity rates skyrocket and we feared a crushing new burden on our healthcare system,” said Lightfoot, explaining the city’s decision to institute a vaccination requirement for indoor spaces, including restaurants and gyms, in early January.
“It's important for us to recognize this moment for what it is — a huge step forward in our efforts to overcome COVID-19,” she continued. “We would not have been in a position even a few weeks ago to be making this kind of announcement today.”
The city tracks case numbers and positivity rates, as well as hospital capacity. As of Feb. 21, the seven-day rolling average of test positivity rates was 1.5%, within the city’s range for “lower transmission”; the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital and ICU beds also fell into this lower transmission group.
The seven-day average of raw case numbers sits at 283, in the “substantial transmission” category, but the city said this was counterbalanced by the low positivity rate and high testing numbers. All the tracking metrics have continued to drop steadily since peaking in early January.
“I want you to know that being able to lift these mitigations is because the risk now allows it,” said Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “Things are looking good and we make decisions based on what we’re seeing right now while we continue to monitor for variants.”
Lightfoot asked that Chicagoans continue to respect other residents who are still masking up in public, and noted that some businesses may still require patrons to use masks.
“Some may be compromised in their immune system, or have a family member that is. Others may be too young to get vaccinated, or somebody may simply feel safer wearing a mask,” she said, noting that she herself will continue to wear a mask when going out. “Particularly in a restaurant setting, where I have no idea now whether or not the people that are sitting in and around me are vaccinated, I'll be wearing a mask.”
A spokesperson for the University of Chicago directed the Herald to a campus update from last week. In it, the school wrote that it may continue to keep a mask mandate in place after the citywide requirement disappears: “The University will continue to follow guidance from the city and experts at UChicago Medicine, and we will update you with any changes that affect the University community. As indicated last week, the University may take a more cautious approach and continue to require wearing masks for a period even if mandates are lifted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.