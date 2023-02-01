Having set aside $5 million in its capital bond for the work to repair and restore Promontory Point, the city will open a request for proposals later this year for the project’s planning and design.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) have received $450,000 in federal money to fund a third-party review of the city's planning and design project to ensure consistency with Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, which requires federal agencies identify and assess a project's effects on historic properties; the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties, which regulates their preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and reconstruction; and the corps’ coastal storm risk reduction design standards.
Additional federal funding has been obtained by Rep. Robin Kelly (D-2nd), who in December got $4 million for USACE projects in Cook County as part of the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill.
Last month, the Chicago Commission of Landmarks granted Promontory Point preliminary landmark status, marking an important step in community efforts to preserve the historic peninsula park. If City Council votes to make the Point an official city landmark, the designation will require that any proposals by the city or USACE to rehabilitate the Point’s limestone revetment, field house and other historical features will first need to be approved by the commission.
