Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office is considering a plan to use the old South Shore High School, 7627 S. Constance Ave., to house incoming refugee and asylum seekers.
The proposal to repurpose the shuttered school building is part of the city’s work to house the more than 8,000 migrants that have arrived in Chicago since August.
Officials report facing a multimillion dollar budget shortfall and dwindling shelter space as the city prepares for a surge of new arrivals from Texas in the coming weeks, calling it a humanitarian crisis.
The mayor’s office, Ald. Michelle Harrris (8th) and city officials are hosting a community meeting to discuss the plan and answer questions from South Shore residents tomorrow evening, May 4. The meeting will take place in the school’s auditorium and run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Click here to register for Thursday’s meeting.
