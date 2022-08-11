The Food and Drug Administration has cleared a plan to increase the nation's supply of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine five-fold by giving people one-fifth of a dose just beneath their skin, rather than a full dose in the layer between the skin and muscle.
The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) plans to start administering the smaller doses given the disease's continuing spread, overwhelmingly among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.
A lone study from 2015 found evidence that those who got smaller doses got nearly the same immune system response as people who got the full dose. (The National Institutes of Health is planning a follow-up study.)
In an Aug. 10 press conference, Dr. Allison Arwady, the CDPH commissioner, said the "intradermal" injections are similar to how clinicians do skin tests for tuberculosis.
"We think it's a good thing overall," she said. "We've looked at the study about when the vaccine was being developed, and we know that that under-the-skin area is particularly immune-reactive."
Arwady expects CDPH to change its policy within the month. Given that change in dosage delivery, people will be able to schedule second doses of Jynneos, too. In order to increase earlier supply, the city had primarily been administering only first doses of the vaccine, as there is evidence that the first dose causes the greatest immune response. (Jynneos is a two-dose vaccine, with the second dose should be given at least a month after the first.)
There are nearly 125,000 men who have sex with men in Cook County. The first significant shipment of vaccines, about 15,000 finished coming in on July 24, and another 13,000 arrived during the first week of August. Access codes are now being released every week for vaccination events the city is hosting, first to small community-based organizations and health care providers working with LGBTQ people of color. The codes are then released to larger community organizations and health care providers.
"We have been quite transparent with people, as much as we can be, about why we made that first-dose recommendation, showing the data that the initial immune response is similar and that it's not like your immune response is not as good if there's more than 28 days to the second dose," Arwady said. "We want to start getting the highest-risk people protected.
"I do think that this is a good move in terms of us being able to get those second doses. Going more quickly, it probably would have been months before we could have done second doses for a lot of folks," she said. "I am confident. I know that we've got to get people vaccinated. We're doing good messaging on harm-reduction, but I want to get this in. And I don't have a reason to believe that this won't be effective, based on what we've seen."
She stressed the importance of good surveillance and monitoring to ensure that there is no difference in outcome between those who will have been vaccinated with the differently sized doses.
As of early August, 45% of monkeypox cases have been among white Chicagoans, and 55% of monkeypox vaccines have gone to white Chicagoans. Latinx Chicagoans are getting monkeypox more than they are getting vaccinated against it, so the Chicago Department of Public Health is recalibrating strategy towards them. Sixteen percent of Chicagoans who have been diagnosed with monkeypox are Black.
The overwhelming majority, 90%, of those diagnosed in Chicago with monkeypox are men. Nearly three-quarters of Chicagoans who have been diagnosed with monkeypox are gay or bisexual. The disease is primarily spread through skin-to-skin contact with infectious lesions, often in cases with close sexual contact.
Health departments monitor for disease spread in places where contact can be high and hygiene can be low, like shelters for homeless people, daycare centers and educational facilities for young children.
On July 26, authorities reported a case at the Cook County Jail. The CDPH offered vaccines to everyone else in the dormitory, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came in to study the case in order to understand the risk of spread it represented. The disease monitoring period is ongoing, but no one else there has contracted monkeypox so far.
Arwady noted that CDPH has been monitoring health care settings where workers are exposed to monkeypox as they diagnose it, adding, “It's been reassuring to me that we've had no cases."
Furthermore, she said there were people with "some pretty high-risk exposures" like needle-stick injuries or the collection of samples without personal protective equipment who did not contract monkeypox.
"We are very much still learning about this," Arwady said. "It's these higher-risk congregant settings that we're paying attention to, but there's nothing at this point that has clearly been a signal for major concern. But it's an area that we're doing major surveillance in."
Chicagoans who are eligible for vaccination are those who are cis- or transgender men who have sex with men aged 18 and older who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners, sex at a social or sexual venue or sex in exchange for money or goods within the last 14 days. Information about vaccinations at the city's clinics is at chicago.gov/mpv. Vaccines are also available at the Howard Brown Health network of clinics; the scheduling number is 872-269-3600.
