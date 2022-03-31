The Department of Streets and Sanitation will resume street-sweeping on Friday, using mechanical sweepers to remove litter and debris.
Residents can track street sweepers using the city’s Sweeper Tracker, and make a sweeping request through 3-1-1 or an online portal.
Orange signs will go up two days before street-sweeping; make sure to remove your vehicle to avoid a fine.
Here’s the schedule for the 4th, 5th and 20th wards in and around Hyde Park, Kenwood and Woodlawn. See the full schedule for the city, along with complete maps, here.
4th Ward
Section 1, between Lake Park Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street:
- April 1 and 4, May 13 and 16, June 29-30, August 10-11, Sept. 22-23, Nov. 4 and 7
Section 2, between 1624 S. Chicago Beach Drive, Woodlawn Avenue, 47th Street and Hyde Park Boulevard:
- April 5-6, May 17-18, July 1 and 3, August 12 and 15, Sept. 26-27, Nov. 8-9
Section 3, between Woodlawn Avenue, Drexel Boulevard, 47th Street and 52nd Street:
- April 7-8, May 19-20, July 5-6, August 16-17, Sept. 28-29, Nov. 10-11
Section 4, between Drexel Boulevard, Champlain Avenue, 47th Street and 51st Street:
- April 11-12, May 23-24, July 7-8, August 18-19, Sept. 30, Oct. 4, Nov. 14-15
Section 7, between Oakenwald Avenue, Drexel Boulevard, 43rd Street and 47th Street:
- April 19-20, June 1-2, July 15 and 18, August 26 and 29, Oct. 11-12
5th Ward
Section 9, southeastern Woodlawn (see map):
- April 25-26, June 7-8, July 21-22, Sept. 1-2, Oct. 17-18
Section 10, between Cottage Grove Avenue and Ellis Avenue, 55th Street and 59th Street:
- April 27-28, June 9-10, July 25-26, Sept. 6-7, Oct. 19-20
Section 11, between Ellis Avenue and Kimbark Avenue, 55th Street and 59th Street:
- April 29, May 2, June 13-14, July 27-28, Sept. 8-9, Oct. 21 and 24
Section 12, between Kimbark Avenue and Stony Island Avenue, 55th Street and 59th Street:
- May 3-4, June 15-16, July 29, August 1, Sept. 12-13, Oct. 25-26
Section 13, between South Shore Drive and Lake Park Avenue, 49th Street and 56th Street:
- May 5-6, June 17 and 21, August 2-3, Sept. 14-15, Oct. 27-28
Section 14, roughly between Greenwood Avenue and Lake Park Avenue, 55th Street to 52nd Street (see map):
- May 9-10, June 22-23, August 4-5, Sept. 16 and 19, Oct. 31, Nov. 1
Section 15, between Cottage Grove Avenue and Greenwood Avenue, Hyde Park Boulevard and 55th Street:
- May 11-12, June 24 and 27, August 8-9, Sept. 20-21, Nov. 2-3
20th Ward
Section 11, between Woodlawn Avenue, Cottage Grove Avenue, 60th Street and 63rd Street:
- April 29, May 2, June 15-16, August 2-3, Sept. 16 and 19, Nov. 2-3
Section 12, roughly between 60th Street, Marquette Road, Blackstone Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue (see map):
- May 3-4, June 17 and 21, August 4-5, Sept. 20-21, Nov. 4 and 7
Section 13, roughly between 63rd Street, Marquette Road, Cottage Grove Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue (see map):
- May 5-6, June 22-23, August 8-9, Sept. 22-23, Nov. 8-9
