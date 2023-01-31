After several delays of the city’s plan to house 250 migrants in a repurposed Woodlawn school, city officials say plans for the temporary shelter will continue despite ongoing resistance from some residents, though no new move-in date has been set.
Multiple media sources are reporting that migrants and asylum-seekers’ move into Chicago Public Schools’ former Wadsworth Elementary building, 6420 S. University Ave., a plan which was first announced in October, is imminent.
Though a Saturday citywide briefing to update people on asylum-seekers in Chicago was postponed, a community meeting in Woodlawn still happened that day.
City officials from the Police and Family and Supportive Services department reportedly said that the shelter will operate 24/7 and that it is to remain open for two years at the most.
The city is asking for $50 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on top of $5.5 million already received, and the state has provided $20 million, CBS 2 reported.
When asked about the move-in day, a mayoral spokesperson said on Monday that the administration has "not determined a firm date on when this space will open for shelter for all those in need of support."
Up-for-reelection Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), whose ward includes the shelter, said she was informed of the city’s planned meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25. She missed it due to plans she had set before to campaign on Saturday.
