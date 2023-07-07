As the population of refugees and asylum seekers staying at Woodlawn’s repurposed Wadsworth Elementary School continues to grow, the city has ramped up its resettlement efforts.
At a virtual meeting with Woodlawn residents on Thursday, July 6, city officials reported that the shelter’s current population stands at 591 residents — an increase of about 100 people since late April. This increase comes amid an overall uptick in new arrivals to the city. Since August, more than 10,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago, and since Title 42, a pandemic-era immigration restriction, expired on May 11, the city has seen another influx.
“The occupancy is sometimes based on need. However, we have opened other shelters throughout the city and therefore we are able to keep the occupancy under 600 at Wadsworth,” said Sara Mathers, Mayor Brandon Johnson’s First Deputy of Community Engagement. “There is more room there for new arrivals but it is best to keep it under 600 for staff, community and everyone else.”
Cristina Pacione-Zayas, Johnson’s First Deputy Chief of Staff, described it as an “all hands on deck” situation for Chicago. Across the city, more than 5,000 migrants have been temporarily sheltered in 13 city-run shelters, which Mathers said are all at capacity. More than 700 adults and families are also sleeping in police stations.
“While our shelters are maxed out, we continue to receive families and individuals coming up on buses every day,” Pacione-Zayas said. Since May 9, she said, they’ve had 30 buses arrive in Chicago.
“Our focus with new arrivals is resettlement. Shelter is meant to be temporary, we want people to be self-determined, self-actualized, self-sustainable,” she said.
City officials said that resettlement efforts have begun at the shelter. In a weekly update sent out on July 3, city officials reported that 81 cases have been assigned for resettlement at Wadsworth since it opened in February; 11 residents have been resettled so far.
Officials report that 44 Wadsworth residents have signed leases, with eight moving to permanent housing.
The update also stated that “several residents” were discharged from the facility due to breaking the 11 p.m. curfew.
The Chicago Department of Housing has allocated $4 million to an emergency rental assistance fund to aid in the resettlement of asylum seekers, Pacione-Zayas said. She added that resettlement happens in order of priority based on arrival date — meaning the shelter’s first arrivals are the first served.
The rental assistance is crucial for many asylum seekers looking to move out of shelters, as many do not yet have steady incomes and must wait at least 150 days after filing an asylum claim to apply for a work authorization. According to Pacione-Zayas, the rental assistance program can provide up to six months of rent.
Because the money is coming from the state, which had a new fiscal year budget go into effect on July 1, the ramped-up resettlement efforts have only just begun. Pacione-Zayas said the new funding pool will enable the city to multiply its resettlement caseload three- or four-fold.
Since late April, about 250 households have been resettled citywide.
Neighbor complaints
Several Woodlawn residents alleged problems with littering, drug use and inappropriate activity near the shelter, saying their children walk through the area and citing a senior home nearby, the Chicago Housing Authority’s Kenneth Campbell Apartments.
Neighbors also objected to the creation of an outdoor patio for shelter inhabitants in the repurposed school’s parking lot, saying it's causing shelter staff to park around the neighborhood.
"We have in many cases heard from neighbors and others that Wadsworth shelter residents are hanging out in the park. And so to respond to that, we're trying to activate an outdoor patio space that's on the property, so shelter staff have easier access to them, and again it's really trying to deter some of that loitering,” Castañeda said.
Castañeda reiterated the support being offering on-site, which include Illinois Department of Human Services benefits enrollment, CityKey — a government-issued ID available to all Chicagoans, which can be used as a Chicago Public Library card, a Chicago Transit Authority Ventra card and a prescription drug discount card — as well as on-site healthcare provided by Heartland Health Alliance and connections to Cook County Health. According to the city, the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights is now also working with other community-based organizations to expand wrap-around case management and provide informational workshops.
Soccer continues in the park adjacent to Wadsworth every Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and bilingual services, English classes, internet and kitchen access are offered at the Home Away from Home center at Concord Missionary Baptist Church, 6319 S. Kimbark Ave. This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, the center will host a community clothing giveaway in the park with free food, music and activities.
Many city officials noted that this marked their first Wadsworth meeting as part of the new mayoral administration. The last Wadsworth meeting was held on April 26, just weeks after the municipal runoff election.
“I’ll say that this administration has been working really hard to make some change and to right some wrongs of the past, to be honest, and to make sure that we do things a little bit differently,” Mathers said. “Everyone that worked on this issue has worked really hard, but there are some things that haven’t been done well, and we recognize that.”
"We do recognize that there's been a series of long-term disinvestment in neighborhoods. And then all of sudden we have this humanitarian crisis put on top of it. And you see a lot of these investments that are happening for other communities. And that's not right, and it doesn't feel good, and it's not fair. And that's something that we want to address. And we also want to be accountable, and we want to follow up with folks,” she added.
Regarding non-migrants seeking shelter, Danny Castañeda, a representative of the city’s Department of Family Support and Services’ homeless services division, directed people to call 311, as “walk-ins are not being accepted at Wadsworth.”
City officials directed those looking to help to donate to the city’s Amazon Wish List at chicago.gov/support and to participate in donation drives organized by Pastor Kenneth Phelps of Concord Missionary Baptist Church, who can be contacted at cmbc6319@gmail.com.
Officials said Wadsworth meetings will occur monthly. Residents can sign up for updates at chi.gov/WadsworthUpdates.
