The city will face a $733 million gap in its 2022 budget, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced August 11.
That’s half a billion down from last year’s $1.2 gap — Lightfoot attributed the shortfall to the continuing effects of the pandemic. “This year we have shifted to a ‘Recovery Budget’ that not only reflects the challenges we have been presented with, but the number of resources we’ve brought to bear to address them,” she said.
The gap is also driven by personnel, pension and debt obligations, according to the city’s budget forecast. The forecast also notes that economic recovery has been “uneven” through the first half of 2021, with the tourism and transportation sectors growing more slowly than others.
The city is holding a pair of budget forums to receive resident feedback. They will be held today, August 11, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., and on Thursday, August 12, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave. Register at www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/2022-budget-engagement/home.html. The forums will also be live-streamed on Lightfoot’s social media channels.
To view budget documents from this and past years, visit www.chicago.gov/budgetdocuments.
