Revive 6300, a project of DJ3 Realty, has won a $5 million city Community Development Grant to redevelop the long-vacant Washington Park National Bank Building in Woodlawn into office and retail space, including a food hall.
The grant was one of 12 — including $250,000 for Kilwins in Hyde Park, 5226 S. Harper Ave., for expansion, including an outdoor patio space — and is part of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $1.2 billion post-COVID Chicago Recovery Plan.
The building opened in 1924. The Washington Park National Bank closed seven years later, but the building remained an attractive location for offices for decades afterwards. The late Rev. Leon Finney’s Woodlawn Community Development Corporation owned it for decades; it at one point housed The Woodlawn Organization.
Eventually, the building slipped into decay. The Cook County Land Bank Authority possessed it in 2016, and, in 2018, opened bids for its acquisition for redevelopment. DL3 Realty, 90 E. 103rd St., made plans to buy and demolish it the next year. In 2022, however, the plans changed to preserve the building's five-story limestone facade alongside a new 75,000-square-foot construction behind it, the Sun-Times reported.
DL3 Realty did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
DL3 Realty has or is in the process of developing several other properties in Woodlawn, including the 2019-opened Jewel Osco at 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., the under-construction mixed-use Park Station Lofts at 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue, and the new Friend Health headquarters, 6250 S. Cottage Grove Ave., which also received a Community Development Grant.
Meanwhile, several other projects have received grants from the Chicago Recovery Plan, like Little Black Pearl’s Carver 47 restaurant, 1050 E. 47th St., and the Kenwood-Oakland Community Organization's planned cafe and community space, 4242 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
"These grants are being strategically allocated through a competitive application process that considered multiple criteria, including community needs, project viability, team diversity, and other factors," said Department of Planning and Development Commissioner Maurice Cox in a statement. "The selection process and the City's ongoing technical assistance will collectively ensure these investments have a maximum impact at the neighborhood level."
