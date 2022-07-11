Monkeypox vaccines are trickling into Chicago, though nowhere near enough to give anyone who wants shots at will.
Chicago Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a Monday press briefing that the current plan is not to aggressively vaccinate to stop the spread, either nationally or in Chicago. If the virus was lethal, the circumstances would be different, but the goal right now is to keep numbers as in-control as possible as the supply of vaccine ramps up.
There are now more than 100 cases of monkeypox in Chicago, mostly among men who have sex with men, and testing capacity is being dramatically scaled up, with most commercial laboratories getting tests online. Tests are taken by swabbing skin lesions.
The disease is primarily spreading through close skin-to-skin contact with the pox itself or body fluids. Monkeypox can also spread through prolonged intimate contact via respiratory secretions; i.e., around three hours. The rash can also contaminate sheets, clothing, dishes and silverware.
People are not spreading the disease, however, unless they are symptomatic. People experiencing symptoms should go see their health care providers; those without health care providers can call 312-746-4835 — typically the city's COVID-19 hotline, but in which operators can connect people to care.
If people are sick, they should stay home and be sexually abstinent until getting checked out by a health care provider. Current research suggests that disease spread is not happening until people are showing symptoms.
Dr. Janna Kerins, a CDPH veterinarian who focuses on zoonotic diseases, which spread from animals to people, noted that some sexual activities are more high-risk than others. Anonymous sex with multiple partners is riskier than talking to partners about their sexual and physical health before any activity. Arwady recommended getting contact information from anyone with whom people have close intimate contact.
There are antiviral drugs available for monkeypox as well as vaccines. Jynneos is a vaccine designed to protect against both smallpox and monkeypox. It's a two-dose vaccine given four weeks apart, with full protection coming two weeks after the second dose.
Around 10,000 Jynneos doses have come to Chicago already. Just under 100,000 more doses nationwide are expected in the coming weeks, with 1 million more projected to arrive by the beginning of September. Three million more doses are expected after that.
CDPH has distributed vaccines to providers who work with highest-risk people, who have had contact with people who have monkeypox or are likely to have contact with those who may have the disease. The second category includes men and transgender people who have sex with men in a social or sexual venue, who have multiple or anonymous partners, or who have given or received money or other goods in exchange for sex. These guidelines may change as vaccine supply changes.
Vaccines can be taken after monkeypox exposure to stop someone from getting the disease, and the CDPH is holding some in reserve to ensure that they will be able to vaccinate close contacts of identified cases.
"We're using this ring vaccine strategy now, around the highest-risk individuals," Arwady said. "As there's more vaccine, you will then be able to move to a potentially larger-population strategy. As always, the goal is to minimize morbidity and mortality. And thankfully at this point, we're not seeing mortality, although we are seeing some morbidity. And we'd like to use a combination of vaccine, treatment and behavioral awareness to limit the spread as much as we're able."
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arwady said her department has had contracts already in place to do mobile vaccinating events and partner health care organizations who could vaccinate. She said high demand has made CDPH setting up its own vaccination clinics an unfeasible option. Eligible people should talk to their health care providers; if people do not have health care providers, they can call the COVID-19 hotline or go to a CDPH sexual health clinic.
Dr. Anu Hazra, an infectious diseases specialist at UChicago Medicine who practices at Howard Brown Health, was at that clinic's July 2 pop-up at the DuSable Museum for Chicago Black Pride, where hundreds of vaccines were administered.
He thinks that the public health response, from a local level to the CDC to the World Health Organization, "has been really frustrating," particularly with the latter declaring the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, and stressed the need for targeted messaging about monkeypox's spread, specifically through sexual networks of gay and bisexual men.
"Monkeypox doesn't really give a (expletive) if you're gay or not, but it cares who you're having sex with and who your close contacts are," he said. "That just happens to be tighter sexual networks among gay and bisexual men who have sex with men, particularly those who may be traveling between countries." (The outbreak first materialized in patients who had been to big gay parties in Berlin, Belgium and the Canary Islands.)
That monkeypox is spreading among gay men who travel a lot to big, expensive parties does not mean that it will not eventually spread to, say, down-low men who have sex with men on the South Side. There have been hundreds of Pride events nationwide since the outbreak began, during which the disease can spread between new people.
"When you think about sexual networks, you think about not only the people you have sex with, but the people they have sex with, because they confers your own risk," Hazra said. "Let's keep it to STIs, because that might be easier to understand: You may only have one partner, but if that partner has multiple partners, then your risk of an STI increases exponentially.
Chicago's sexual networks are typically ZIP code-based — people here have sex with people who live around them — so people who live in neighborhoods with high levels of sexually transmitted diseases tend to relate to a higher risk of contracting an STD, regardless of how many sexual partners a person has.
Both the North Side lakefront neighborhoods that are home to a disproportionate percentage of Chicago's LGBTQ population and segregated, majority-Black neighborhoods on the South and West sides have the city's highest rates of STDs. Hazra noted the disproportionate effect of COVID-19 on communities of color versus richer, whiter communities in Chicago as well.
People with monkeypox are to stay at home until they have recovered, when the scabs fall off and a new layer of skin has grown underneath. This can take weeks, presenting a problem for a large number of people who cannot work from home.
The CDPH is working with other state and local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise this guidance in light of the fact that it disproportionately affects certain people. No decisions have been made about policy changes, though, as new epidemiological information is arriving day by day.
"When you are talking about hundreds of individuals who have been diagnosed with an expectation that that will become more, for me, that kind of guidance unless you've got some kind of set-up to help take care of people is just not feasible," Arwady said.
"We're learning a lot about this and continue to be reassured that it is this close intimate contact that is of the greatest concern. We are careful. I always feel very strongly about staying aligned as much as possible across federal, state and local guidance, because I think it can be confusing to people, frankly, if there's different pieces coming out. But we have been raising, as others have, the need to balance what is possible and practical with risk."
While she said it is premature to say for sure, Arwady said federal guidance may allow people to end their isolation if their pox are covered and other necessary precautions are taken.
In any situation, many, many more people are going to contract monkeypox in the coming weeks.
"Our only ways of tamping down transmission are improving education at the individual level of how to protect yourself, improving testing access and improving vaccine access," Hazra said. "These are bread-and-butter ways to reduce transmission. And these are the same pains that we had during the COVID-19 pandemic that we are experiencing again right now."
Right now, Hazra said there are other ways or smarter ways people can think about having sex, particularly if they fall in the monkeypox at-risk categories. People should think about their partners and take a look at them, specifically inspecting their and one's own genitals for lesions, bumps or abnormalities. Condom use is not a total fail-safe because they do not cover all parts of the skin where the pox can be, but they can be helpful. Hazra said those who do not want to use condoms could reduce their risk of acquiring monkeypox by changing their sexual practices during this outbreak.
"It's important to note that the lion's share, over 80% if not 90%, of cases of monkeypox globally are in gay and bisexual men who have sex with men," Hazra said. "And we can't ignore that, that this is spreading primarily intimate close contact, and that this seems to be spreading through sexual networks amongst this population. I think we can talk about it without it being stigmatizing, but it's ultimately important for a population that's disproportionately infected by a disease to feel educated and empowered about a disease so that they can make informed choices about how they want to live their lives."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.