Vision Zero, the Washington Park Chamber of Commerce and the University of Chicago are hosting a traffic safety workshop focused on Garfield Blvd. west of Washington Park on Tuesday, August 30.
The organizations are inviting Washington Park and Grand Boulevard residents to join in a community discussion on traffic safety improvements along Garfield between Cottage Grove Ave. and the Dan Ryan Expressway. Since January 1 of this year, there have been more than 50 traffic accidents on this stretch of Garfield, according to collision data from the Chicago Data Portal.
In March of this year, a fatal high speed crash occurred nearby, on the 600 block of E. Morgan Dr. in Washington Park, killing two and injuring two others.
Tuesday’s discussion is part of the city’s Vision Zero Chicago initiative, which aims to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2026. It will take place at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd.
Garfield Blvd. Safety Workshop, 329 E. Garfield Blvd. August 30, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Register at bit.ly/garfieldblvd_wpgb
