On Wednesday, July 27, the Chicago Torture Justice Center, 6337 S. Woodlawn Ave., hosted a dinner for formerly incarcerated men and women who served prison sentences after being tortured and forced to sign confessions for crimes they did not commit. The torture was carried out under the direction and command of disgraced Chicago Police commander Jon Burge.
According to the Chicago Police Torture Archive, a virtual archive led by the South Side-based journalism nonprofit the Invisible Institute, between 1970-1990 more than 100 Black men were subjected to torture and beatings by Burge and his crew of officers.
To-date, Chicago taxpayers have now spent more than $130 million in lawsuit settlements related to Burge's conduct. And in 2015, City Council passed the Reparations Ordinance, allocating $5 million for the Burge police torture survivors and their family members.
(Burge was fired by CPD in 1993, served a four-year prison sentence in 2010 for perjury and died in 2018. He never faced criminal charges for his time as an officer and collected a pension from the city until his death.)
The Chicago Torture Justice Center was born out of reparations for survivors of this police torture. The Center seeks to address the traumas of police violence and institutionalized racism through access to healing and wellness services, trauma-informed resources and community connection.
The center, which celebrated its fifth anniversary in early-June, relocated from the West Side to Woodlawn at the end of May. Their new office is in what was once a mental health clinic, shuttered in 2012 amidst the wave of Chicago’s clinic closures.
