All of the city’s 77 public swimming pools are expected to open Friday, June 23 after a surge in lifeguard recruitment, the Chicago Park District announced last Wednesday. Last summer, fewer than half of Chicago’s public pools were open for the season due to a lifeguard shortage.
According to the Park District, more than 300 lifeguards are in training to staff the city’s indoor and outdoor pools and beaches. All 26 of Chicago’s public beaches, including 57th Street and 63rd Street beaches, have opened for the season with lifeguards.
Last summer, the area’s one outdoor public pool in Washington Park, 5531 S. Russel Dr., was closed for the season due to the shortage. It is set to reopen Friday.
In May, the city temporarily closed its 27 indoor pools to reassign lifeguards to the beaches. The indoor pools are also set to reopen Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.