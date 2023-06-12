“You Remember Frank London Brown,” an exhibition commemorating the brief, wondrous life of the South Sider who did it all — organizing meatpacking workers, singing jazz, writing a popular semi autobiographical novel — opened at the Washington Park Arts Incubator, 301 E. Garfield Blvd., on June 9.
In keeping with the well-rounded life Brown led, deeply invested as it was in the arts and music scene of Chicago, the packed opening event featured poetry readings, live jazz, drinks and hors d'oeuvres.
Curators Adrienne Brown, the University of Chicago’s director of the Arts + Public Life initiative, sociology professor Eve Ewing and doctoral students Korey Williams and Angela Orokoh were all in attendance, greeting and conversing with visitors about the man whose life and work is experiencing a period of renewed attention following his death in 1962.
Born in 1927 in Kansas City, Missouri, Brown’s family moved to the Washington Park neighborhood in the late 1930s, and he would go on to attend DuSable High School. He remained on the South Side until his death at age 34 from Leukemia.
The exhibition showcases the tremendous impact Brown had on his contemporaries in that brief timespan. It features selections from Brown’s writings — the liner notes for gospel, blues and jazz albums, a first edition of his celebrated novel “Trumbull Park” and profiles he wrote of the famed musicians Mahalia Jackson and Thelonious Monk that featured in Ebonyand Downbeat magazines, respectively. As an organizer with the United Packinghouse Workers of America, Brown’s work also brought him to Mississippi to support Emmett Till’s family during the trial of his murderers.
Quotes from Pulitzer Prize-winning Bronzeville poet Gwendolyn Brooks and Lorraine Hansberry, author of “A Raisin in the Sun,” adorn the walls of the gallery, all paying tribute and attesting to the importance of Brown as a member of the Black Arts Movement in the 1950s. Also included is a photo of Brown seated with future-mayor Harold Washington while they both attended Roosevelt University and a report Brown wrote on the trainings he organized at the U. of C. for union workers.
The exhibition features conspicuous writings about Brown as well. A memorandum composed by an FBI agent to then-director J. Edgar Hoover details Brown’s activities and the FBI’s attempts to interview him. A review of “Trumbull Park” by Langston Hughes in the New York Herald Tribune compares his breakout novel favorably to the great protest novel of the 19th century, “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” And, an article in the Chicago Defender reports the insults and violence Brown, his wife and three daughters experienced when they moved into Trumbull Park, the then all-white public housing complex in South Deering.
Those three daughters – Debra, Cheryl and Pam – attended the exhibition opening dressed to the nines. Now adults, each easily surpassing Brown’s age at the time of his death, they called themselves “blessed” that the curators decided to feature their father. Pam Brown said that she wants her father to “get the credit he needs to have in this century.”
The sisters said that education had been at the forefront of their upbringing. Debra Brown noted that her father had been a Ph.D. candidate in political science at the U. of C. at the time of his death. “If he had lived, he could’ve been Harold (Washington),” the first Black mayor of Chicago, she said.
In a farewell letter Brown addressed to Debra Brown, his eldest, which was only discovered after his death in 1962, he admonished her to “do that homework,” calling her “a natural leader,” and told her to “stick with your sisters even when you grow up.” The three stayed close to home, all ending up living and having long careers in the Chicagoland area.
She complied with all of his dying wishes, doing so well at school that she became an educator, eventually taking on a leadership role in the 1970s and 80s at Frank London Brown Academy, which was located at 87th Street and Stony Island Avenue, and coming to the event with her younger sisters in tow.
Ewing, a self-proclaimed nerd of Black Chicago history as well as an author and poet, said she herself hadn’t heard much about Brown before embarking on this exhibition.
She gave a few introductory remarks about the exhibition, saying that Brown’s life and work touched on “so many of the issues that continue to shape our city.” Ewing noted an upcoming event on June 29 at the Green Line Performing Arts Center, 329 E. Garfield Blvd., associated with the exhibition will focus on housing issues, and on July 15, writers and poets will convene at the gallery for a discussion on how to tell the stories of a life that’s forgotten.
Joanna Robins, who just completed her sophomore at Kenwood High School, read from Brown’s poem “Jazz,” a staccato piece that begins with the image of a young boy blowing on an alto horn and ends with the sound of police banging on his door for him to open up. Brown was famed for pioneering the practice of reading literature to jazz accompaniment.
Williams, who is in the English Department at the U. of C., followed up with a reading of “A Cry Unheard,” a short story by Brown about a brother reflecting on the suicide of his sister, and three melancholic poems of his own about a partner’s untimely passing.
Sandra Jackson-Opoku read last. She is a Chicago-based novelist who wrote the introduction to a new collection of Brown’s short stories, “This is Life,” which will be published June 21 by Hyde Park’s Beyond Press. Jackson-Opoku began by speaking about the indelible impression Brown made on her when she was a little girl. That he was both a worker and writer was one reason she cited for becoming a writer herself.
To the accompaniment of a trumpet and a guitar, Jackson-Opoku read an elegiac short story by Brown from April 1960, written just two years before his death. It recounts a man remembering the life of a friend, now gone, and seeking a way to enshrine their memory.
“He looked around, saw no one looking, picked up the brick and wrote large letters, something that made the junkies, and the winos and even serious people shiver. The sign on the wall proclaimed, ‘Bird Lives’.”
Jackson-Opoku’s selection was a fitting tribute to Brown on an evening when even those who hadn’t known his name, were able to hear and see it throughout the gallery, thus marking another legacy that too lives on.
Staff writer Zoe Pharo contributed.
