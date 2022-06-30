On a sunny Saturday morning in the courtyard adjacent to 57th Street Books, 1301 E. 57th St., a dozen local children and their parents gathered for a reading of author Clothilde Ewing’s new children’s book, “Stella keeps the sun up.”
A first-time author, Ewing’s book is a hijinks-filled story about a little Black girl who schemes to keep the sun shining — like by delivering coffee to it — so she never has to go to bed, because “sleep is boring.” The book was released on March 8 of this year, and is illustrated by Lynn Gaines.
“It’s important for our kids to see books where kids enjoy being kids and they happen to be Black,” Ewing said after the 57th Street Books reading. “It’s nice to see a diverse crowd who appreciates the book. And there seems to be a lot of enthusiasm. And hopefully they’ll all cooperate at bedtime tonight. I haven’t talked to anybody who said that the book has backfired.”
Ewing, vice president of strategic communications for Chicago Community Trust and a mother of two young children, never set out to be a writer. But in 2018, she read an article from the New York Times titled, “She wants more than MLK at bedtime.” She cut the article out of the newspaper and taped it onto her vision board, and after a few weeks of walking past it every day, she said she was inspired to write a book that showcases little Black children and their beautiful, colorful culture.
A Cleveland native, Ewing enjoyed reading books from an early age. Since graduating from Syracuse University in 2000, Ewing has spent 22-years as an associate producer and communication strategist. From 2000 to 2004, she was also an assignment editor at Chicago’s CBS.
After coming up with the idea to write “Stella,” Ewing made sure to tell friends and family members about the endeavor, to hold herself accountable.
“Once I said it out loud, then I was going to need to try and do it,” she said. “I had never written a book before, so this was all really new to me.”
Ewing signed with the publishing company Simon & Schuster in the summer of 2020. In preparation for the book, she joined the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, critique groups and began to carry a notebook with her to capture any inspiration around her. Though apprehensive at first, Ewing said she writes daily.
“It was a really challenging experience for me and I have never considered myself a writer,” she said. “Though I have two young kids who I read to all the time, I don’t think I fully appreciated how hard it is to tell a story in a matter of 100 words.”
The main character’s name, Stella, came from Ewing’s great-grandmother, who she said she feels a spiritual connection with as they both share the same April 6 birth dates. Ewing also named her daughter Stella.
“I feel like her blood is flowing through me, and there’s magic in that name,” said Ewing of her great-grandmother.
She said her biggest hope is for every Black girl to see themselves mirrored in the book alongside the empowering message of beauty as Stella’s joy pops in every page. With the book, Ewing said she wants Black children to know that they are worthy around the world and encourages the Black community to experience joy in the adorable Stella.
Ewing plans to release more books with Simon & Schuster. Her upcoming project, “Stella and the mystery of the missing tooth” will be published next year. She’s also working on a series about a little boy named Jackson, named after her son.
An idea that started with a New York Times article has led to Ewing receiving admiration from readers across the country.
“I’ve gotten messages from people I don’t know on email and Instagram, who tell me what it meant to their kids. It’s little things like a girl with two afro-puffs going into a bookstore and seeing somebody that looks like her, and that’s why I did it.”
