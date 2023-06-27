Chicago’s air quality was the worst in the world Tuesday as ongoing Canadian wildfires coat the Great Lakes region with smoke and haze.
As of 11 a.m. June 27, the city’s air quality index had risen to a level considered “very unhealthy” according to AirNow, a government air quality website.
This means everyone is at risk of experiencing health effects. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications has issued an air quality alert advising residents to limit time outdoors, keep doors and windows closed and wear a mask outside. The air quality alert is in effect until midnight on Wednesday.
For Chicagoans without access to safe indoor conditions, the OEMC urges people to utilize the city’s public libraries, senior centers, Chicago Park District facilities, the Cultural Center or the city’s six community centers for shelter.
The Canadian wildfires burning across Quebec, Ontario and other provinces have been raging for the past month; in only the last week, more than 3.7 million acres of forest were torched.
Early in the blaze, a thick smoke from the of out-of-control wildfires descended over parts of the eastern United States, bathing skies orange and causing unhealthy air quality.
