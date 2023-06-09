Damarr Brown, chef de cuisine at Hyde Park's Virtue Restaurant, won the first award of the evening at the James Beard Foundation 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards on June 5 at the Civic Opera House.
The award was for “emerging chef,” which the foundation defines as a “chef who displays exceptional talent, character and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come, while contributing positively to their broader community.”
The award also was one of only two won by Chicagoans this year. The other went to upscale Filipino restaurant Kasama's chefs Genie Kwon and Tim Flores for the Best Chef: Great Lakes region. That award was won in 2022 by Virtue's chef and owner (and Brown's boss) Erick Williams, making him the only Chicago winner that year and the first Black chef to win in that category.
In his acceptance speech, Brown thanked the foundation, his fellow nominees, his girlfriend and his team, wishing they “were standing beside me now, because we achieved this together.” He also praised “the women who raised me” — his mother, grandmother and aunt — as his first examples of kindness, generosity and patience, and he closed with a tribute to Williams.
“I’ve always felt that it is extremely difficult to see yourself doing something, if you don’t see anyone who looks like you doing it,” he said. “I’d like to thank Chef Erick Williams, for the last 13 years, you have been that example for me. I stand because you stood.”
Calling Brown an “emerging chef” is a bit misleading — he's already making a “significant impact.” In 2021, he was profiled as a rising star chef by Star Chefs and last year, he was on Bravo TV's “Top Chef Houston,” where he not only made it to the final four contestants but also was voted “Fan Favorite.” This past September, Food & Wine magazine named him one of ten best new chefs in America for his work at Virtue.
Brown, 32, met Williams when he was still a teenager. Born in Germany, he grew up in Harvey, Illinois, eating his grandmother's Mississippian fried chicken livers and collard greens and watching Emeril Lagasse and Julia Child on television when he was 7 or 8. “My mom, who cooked all the time, noticed how interested I was and had me help,” Brown recalled. “She also bought me cookbooks, and when 'Chopped' came on, she got me strange ingredients to experiment with. I also cooked with my aunt and grandmother, whose brother was a chef in the military.”
In 2009, Brown enrolled in Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago (originally The Cooking and Hospitality Institute of Chicago, closed in 2017) in River North. When he had time off, he traveled down south and even staged in New Orleans (though he didn't meet Lagasse). Before graduating in 2011, Brown decided he wanted to do an internship with a chef who looked like him. Michael Kornick's mk, The Restaurant was nearby, and Williams was the chef.
“I knocked on the back door and said I'd work for free, wash dishes, do anything … all the things that someone with no experience would say,” he said.
Williams hired Brown and started paying him after three months. Bown stayed at mk for seven years, working his way through all the stations: He started with a year as a prep cook, then garde manger and all the way up to sous chef.
“After I'd been sous chef for a while, it was time to make a move, and Erick encouraged me to work for Chef Andrew Brochu at Alinea group's Roister,” he said.
Brown remained at Roister as sous chef for a year and nine months. In November 2018, when Williams opened Virtue, 1462 E. 53rd St., he started working there on his days off, then joined Williams full time as chef de cuisine a month later.
As Brown said before the Beards, “(Virtue) is not only the first place where I could highlight food that I grew up eating and cooking, but it’s the first place that I got to cook for people that look like me … It feels really special ... and it feels a lot less like work than work used to feel like.”
While Brown describes the food at Virtue as “Southern American cooking informed by the African diaspora,” he also said that it has been “maturing.”
“When we started, we wanted to see what the community would respond to,” he said. “Now that I think we've gained the community's trust, I think people are willing to try some new, less familiar dishes, such as duck liver mousse with roasted strawberries and cashew dukkah (an Egyptian spice mix), snap pea salad with quinoa and harissa vinaigrette and lamb t-bone with black lentils and chermoula.”
Brown, who said that he does a lot of research on why they're cooking the way they are, added that Virtue will always have mainstays like gumbo, collard greens, catfish and short ribs on the seasonal menus.
Reminded at the ceremony that a Beard award can be life-changing, Brown said that he was taught as a child never to let his highs get too high or his lows be too low, so he does his best to stay grounded. He plans to open a restaurant of his own at some point but is in no rush. He said the style would be similar to what he's doing now but may include a tasting menu — and the place would definitely be smaller (Virtue seats 110 plus 30 on the patio). He's had conversations with Williams and would like to keep it under the same umbrella as his roster of restaurants, which include Mustard Seed Kitchen, 49 E. Cermak Rd., and Daisy’s Po-Boy and Tavern, 5215 S. Harper Ave.
Brown, who moved to Hyde Park from the South Loop about four years ago so he could walk to work — and who enjoys dining at Roux, Daisy's, Jade Court and Peach's in Bronzeville — said he doesn't know what neighborhood he wants his restaurant to be in.
“The city is constantly changing, so it may look entirely different in a couple of years. But the South Side certainly is a strong possibility,” Brown said.
