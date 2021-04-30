The Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce will host a free virtual restaurant tour next Tuesday, May 4.
The three restaurants on the tour are Jade Court, Chant, and Ja' Grill. Participants can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win $50 gift certificates to the businesses.
Visit restauranttour.eventbrite.com for tickets and more information. Contact Wallace Goode, Chamber of Commerce executive director, at contact@hydeparkchamberchicago.org.
