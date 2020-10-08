The U.S. Census has officially extended its deadline to Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Human Services Census Office told the Herald Thursday.
That means people can continue to self-respond to the census until then, and that the government can send workers out to follow up with people who have not yet responded. According to reporting from WBEZ, though, confusion within the counting operation has left some enumerators feeling frustrated or pressured to finish.
According to the city’s latest reports, the 4th and 5th Ward self-response rates are still below the city rate at 59.1% and 56.2%, respectively. (Both are also about 15% below their target goals.)
Nationally, the Trump administration yesterday asked the Supreme Court to allow counting for the Census to end soon, after the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that it had to continue until the end of October.
To respond to the Census, visit my2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.