The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced a tentative schedule for city-led construction work, road closures and lane reductions related to the Obama Presidential Center (OPC) at a 5th Ward meeting on Feb. 22.
CDOT has organized the roadwork in and around Jackson Park into three “construction packages.” Each of these packages is located within a subarea of the park, and each has its own timeline for construction initiation and completion.
The first construction package is located north of 64th Street and includes work on DuSable Lake Shore Drive (DLSD), Hayes Drive, Cornell Drive and Stony Island Avenue.
Work has already started within this area. The current target date for completion of this first phase is September 2023.
The work to be done in this area includes:
- Improvements to the 57th Drive/DLSD intersection to accommodate new traffic patterns.
- Widening the 59th Street Inlet Bridge on DLSD and fixing drainage problems in the bridge's associated 59th Street viaduct.
- Adding a third southbound lane to DLSD between 57th Street and Hayes Drive to accommodate new traffic volumes.
- Improvements to the DLSD and Hayes Drive intersection to accommodate increased traffic volumes.
- Construction of a new underpass under Hayes Drive, just west of DLSD.
- Conversion of Hayes Drive to two lanes in each direction between DLSD and Cornell Drive.
- Construction of two new underpasses at the intersection of Hayes Drive and Cornell Drive.
- Widening Stony Island Avenue south of Midway Plaisance North to provide two lanes of traffic in each direction.
Once the first phase of work is done, S. Cornell Drive between E. 59th Street and E. Hayes Drive is to be "permanently closed," wrote CDOT spokesperson Michael Claffey in an email to the Herald. After this section of S. Cornell Drive is closed, it will be incorporated into the OPC campus and converted to parkland and pedestrian and bicycle pathways.
The second construction package is located south of E. 64th Street and includes work on S. Cornell Drive and S. Stony Island Avenue to accommodate closures of northbound S. Cornell Drive between E. 67th Street and E.65th Street, and S. Marquette Drive between S. Stony Island Avenue and S. Richards Drive.
Work in this area is expected to commence in 2023 and be completed in 2025.
The third and final construction package is also located south of E. 64th Street but is restricted to the construction of new underpasses under E. Marquette Drive just north of E. 67th Street where it intersects S. Shore Drive, and under S. Lakeshore Drive just north of E. 67th Street where it intersects S. Jeffery Drive.
Construction in this area is expected to commence in 2025, the year that OPC itself is scheduled to be completed.
Among CDOT’s construction efforts are some roadway changes that were called for in the South Lakefront Framework Plan (2018), but since then have been associated primarily with development of the Tiger Woods Golf Course, not with development of the OPC. One of them, for instance, is the removal of E. Marquette Drive between S. Richards Drive and S. Stony Island Avenue.
As reported in the Herald, the proposal to convert the historic South Shore and Jackson Park Golf Courses into a single course was first revealed in December 2016 when former Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced the creation of the Chicago Park Golf Alliance (CPGA).
The CPGA was developed specifically "to restore and improve the existing golf courses at Jackson Park and South Shore Golf Courses to create an economic and recreational asset for the South Side of Chicago," states the project's description on TGR Design's website. TGR is a golf course design firm associated with golfer Tiger Woods. Since then, the proposed course has been dubbed the Tiger Woods Golf Course (TWGC).
Public reportage on and discussions about the TWGC have waxed and waned during the past five years since Emanuel’s announcement, but the TWGC has remained as a talking point for the city. In April of 2021, the "future Tiger-Woods-designed golf course"was included, along with the future Obama Presidential Center, on a list of "South Side Assets" in an addendum to a Chicago Department of Planning and Development Request for Proposals for Commercial Corridor Development at 79th and Commercial in South Shore.
With the planned removal of Marquette Drive, it appears that the city is moving forward with some of the infrastructure work necessary for the development of the TWGC.
The Herald asked a CDOT spokesperson how the work on this section of Marquette Drive came to be included as road work necessary for the OPC project, as was presented during the public presentation at the 5th Ward meeting. As of press time, the Herald had not received a response.
Although the exact timing of lane closures and restrictions for the entire extent of the project aren't known at this time, they will be posted regularly on the CDOT Traffic Updates web page.
Through mid-March, drivers can expect intermittent, off-peak curb lane closures during the daytime on northbound S. Stony Island Avenue, southbound DLSD and E. Hayes Drive.
In mid-March, full-time parking restrictions, lane shifts and pedestrian path detours will occur on E. Hayes Drive between S. Richards Drive and DLSD. Off-peak curb lane closures will occur on DLSD.
Beginning in late March or early April, full-time parking restrictions and curb lane closures will occur on northbound S. Stony Island Avenue. Full-time southbound curb lane closures will occur on southbound DLSD. And full roadway closure with vehicle and pedestrian path detours will occur on E. Hayes Drive between DSLD and S. Richards Drive.
