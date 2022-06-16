As construction on the Obama Presidential Library progresses in Jackson Park, community organizations and tenants continue to push for anti-displacement protections for Woodlawn and South Shore residents.
On Saturday, members of the Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) Coalition brought their concerns about the lack of affordable and safe housing and the rising cost of living to Wrightwood and Kimball avenues, the intersection closest to Mayor Lightfoot’s Logan Square home. Around 150 people gathered for the rally, forming a circle in the street’s center and cheering, chanting and tending to young children.
“We’ve had to come together more to have our voices heard under Lori Lightfoot than Rahm Emanuel,” said Porsche Patrice, an organizer with Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP), a Woodlawn-based community organization and coalition member.
The CBA coalition was formed in 2016, shortly after Jackson Park was selected as the site for the presidential center, to ensure surrounding residents would be able to have a say in and benefit from the influx of money and new development.
The City didn’t concede on the agreement, and Barack and Michelle Obama declined to support the CBA or the coalition’s efforts. But over the course of the next several years STOP, alongside KOCO, Not Me We, BYP100 and other groups, helped draft the 2020 Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, which required the city to set aside 52 vacant lots in Woodlawn for affordable housing, and dedicated $4.5 million toward expanding housing programs in the neighborhood, with a focus on low- and moderate-income families, among other provisions.
At the Saturday rally, residents spoke in frustration about the City’s slowness to move forward with delivering on the affordable housing development promised in that ordinance and about South Shore’s near-total exclusion from City protections, during what one South Shore resident called the “height of crisis.” South Shore and Hyde Park were cut out of the 2020 ordinance before its passage.
South Shore, where more than three out of every four residents is a renter, has had the highest eviction rate in the city for 12 consecutive years. And although property rates and rental prices have skyrocketed, with single-family home prices nearly doubling in the last year alone, according to Redfin data, coalition members say that the neighborhood has not seen adequate protections extended from the city.
Among coalition demands are the allocation of city funds toward the preservation and rehabilitation of vacant single-family and multi-unit buildings to protect tenants and homeowners alike. They also list a “Right to Return” policy that prioritizes longterm South Shore residents who have already been or are about to be displaced from the neighborhood.
“The first step is providing more affordable housing,” said Woodlawn resident Marilyn Harper. She said that although she lives in a building owned by a family member, the rising property taxes put her and other family members at risk of rent increase. Other family members have sought out new rental units only to find units that they would struggle to afford even with jobs that pay above the minimum wage of $15 an hour, she added.
“We are two blocks from Mayor Lightfoot’s residence. Why is it that she lives in a beautiful neighborhood and lives in a nice home where she can see her children grow up, she can never worry about being displaced or facing eviction due to rising rent and property tax? We want the same agreement, to live in a community where the rent is affordable and still have money to enjoy the simple things in life.”
Linda Jennings, a 64-year resident of South Shore, said that as a senior condo owner she feels particularly vulnerable to displacement. “Living in an elegant prewar structure built in 1928, we have rising infrastructure repair costs and other issues associated with an aging structure,” Jennings said.
“The building next to my condo had those costs. Those condo owners resided over 50 years in their condo. They believed when retirement approached they would have constant stability, living along the lake and that they would enjoy their golden years with a sense of security However it didn’t occur. Rising costs of infrastructure repairs (and other issues) could not be covered by assessments.
“Owners fought hard to keep their homes but they lost. A property investor bought the building, paid owners below rate for their homes in an already red-lined neighborhood.”
Rally speakers noted that neither Lightfoot nor Ald. Hairston (5th) were standing with residents at the rally (South Shore Ald. Taylor (20th) was also not present). Municipal elections will occur in 2023. Lightfoot recently launched a reelection campaign; Hairston has not commented yet on whether she will run for another term. Alds. Taylor (20th) and Hairston introduced the 2020 ordinance as a compromise to legislation introduced by the mayor.
“The power structure is working with investors to take over our homes and that ain’t right,” said Jennings. “These people deserve to live in South Shore and I deserve to live in South Shore.”
“You have a city council and a mayor that is complicit in the changing of the demographic of South Shore. Your vote is not a giveaway.”
