A landmark criminal justice reform that eliminates cash bail in Illinois is constitutional, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, paving the way for the change to take effect this fall.
After a drawn-out legal battle, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled 5-2 that the state’s constitution does not guarantee the right to monetary bail. With this ruling, which fell along party lines, Illinois will become the first state to fully abolish cash bail starting September 18.
This means that an individual’s wealth will no longer play a role in whether they are incarcerated while awaiting trial. Judges can still order someone to be detained as they await trial, but the new system will be based on an offender’s level of danger or risk of reoffending or fleeing prosecution, rather than their ability to afford bail.
State Senator Robert Peters (D-13th), who sponsored the omnibus criminal justice reform bill that included the elimination of cash bail, celebrated the Supreme Court decision Tuesday.
“Illinois is going to make history as the first state in the country that put safety over wealth,” Peters said. “Having been part of this coalition well before I was a state senator, I’m just so lucky to have been part of this coalition and part of the network for pretrial justice.”
“No working class Illinoisan has to worry about the money in their pocket to determine whether they’re going to be living a free life or not,” he added.
The coalition, which grew out of grassroots organizing in the mid-2000s, according to Peters, includes the Coalition to End Money Bond and the Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice.
Peters noted the longevity of this work, which started to become policy with laws like the Equal Justice for All Act and the Bail Reform Act in 2017. That same year, an order from the Cook County Circuit Court required judges to consider a defendant’s financial circumstances before setting bond and the Illinois Supreme Court established its Commission on Pretrial Practices. The commission’s final report was released in April 2020, and included more than 50 specific recommendations for reforms.
Statewide cash bail elimination was introduced to the General Assembly in January 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a state statute that enacted a number of reforms to the criminal justice system related to policing, pretrial detention and sentencing. It was signed into law by Gov. JB. Pritzker in February 2021.
In addition to the elimination of cash bail, the act sets new training standards for law enforcement, limits on police use of force, and requires body cameras on all police by 2025.
The SAFE-T Act’s passage, specifically the elimination of cash bail, sparked a reactionary response among right-wing opponents. The list of offenses for which a judge can revoke pretrial release became a point of controversy, and was amended in 2022. The amended list diverts lower-level nonviolent offenders from pre-trial incarceration, but gives judges greater ability to detain individuals who are deemed dangerous or a flight risk.
A group of the state’s attorneys and sheriffs challenged the law’s constitutionality based on the Illinois Constitution of 1970’s use of the word “bail” in two sections and the statement that “all persons” accused of crimes “shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.” After a Kankakee County judge ruled in their favor, the high court put the cash provision portion of the SAFE-T Act on hold, while they considered the law’s constitutionality.
In the final vote, which took place on Tuesday, July 18, The high court’s two Republican justices, Justice David Overstreet and Justice Lisa Holder White, both dissented.
“The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public,” Justice Mary Jane Theis wrote in the ruling. “Our constitution creates a balance between the individual rights of defendants and the individual rights of crime victims. The Act’s pretrial release provisions set forth procedures commensurate with that balance.”
The law, which had a two year timeline for implementation, and which was originally scheduled to go into effect on January 1 of this year, was postponed by the justices on December 31, until they had time to rule on the case.
The law will now go into effect this September.
“It’s a historic moment. To me, it has started to feel like Obamacare, with how the right-wing has kept attacking it,” Peters said.
The impacts of the law are two-fold: It will both prevent situations in which people are detained awaiting trial for months or years, due to an inability to pay for their release. The law will also ensure that individuals deemed “dangerous” or a “flight risk” will be detained, preventing them from posing a threat to others.
“One of the key parts (of the legislation) is that if you represent a specific threat to a person or community, that, along with the offense, is a detainable situation,” Peters said. “We see this a lot, there are a lot of people who commit spousal abuse … they (will) actually have to bring someone in, ask them questions and really determine whether this person is seriously a threat to that loved one.”
Once the law goes into effect in September, whether someone is detained pretrial will depend on whether or not they fall under the “detention net.”
For example, “If someone is accused of murder, this is where they (will be) detained, they can’t just pay their way out,” Peters said. “But if someone is accused of something relatively petty, money’s not going to be a factor, they’re going to be seen as not being a threat to somebody. Or if someone’s addicted to drugs for example, and they aren’t a threat to someone, then that addict should not have to be detained.”
A hearing will determine whether someone will be detained. According to the Cook County Defender’s Office, those accused of “more significant offenses” will appear in court within 48 hours for their initial appearance.
“If the prosecutor petitions for pretrial detention, the court will hold a detention hearing within 24-48 hours. If, at the Detention Hearing, the prosecutor will present evidence that the accused person is a potential threat to community safety or a flight risk," the office said in a release. "The defense attorney can contest this evidence. Based on the evidence presented at the detention hearing, the judge will decide whether to order the accused person detained or released pending the outcome of their case. The judge may order conditions of pretrial release, such as electronic monitoring or curfew. If a person is denied release at the initial hearing, they will have future hearings to contest whether they must continue to be jailed pending trial."
Peters said that someone not seen as harmful will also go through a similarly speedy trial, “so that we’re not making people wait for that determination to happen.”
In a statement on the ruling, he added, “In the aftermath of this historical achievement, I expect there to be backlash and calls for the reinstatement of a cash bail system in response to controversial legal cases. Let me be clear: cash bail delegitimizes criminal justice systems and transforms them into systems that violate public safety instead of upholding it. Illinois will not go back.”
Herald staff contributed. Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
