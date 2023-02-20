At the last 5th Ward forum before the first round of city elections, candidates talked public safety, development and ward governance, but jabs at South Shore community activist and fellow candidate Desmon Yancy dominated the discussion.
Last week, six candidates ran a political advertisement in the Herald (under the name A Committee For A Safer Chicago) alleging that Yancy’s primary address is in his former suburban South Holland home – where he lived before getting divorced – and that he wasn't registered to vote in the ward until last year. (The candidates’ residency allegations were not substantiated, but Yancy did confirm to the Herald that he was not registered in the ward until March 2022.)
While the moderator at the Feb. 18 forum had established rules prohibiting the 11 candidates from attacking one another, several repeatedly attacked Yancy over these allegations and his front-runner status, having received the most endorsements and campaign donations of any candidate in the race.
In response to a question asked to all candidates about how they felt they are unprepared to be the alderperson, Wallace Goode, former head of the Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce, said he was "unprepared to kiss-up to the unions" and outgoing Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), who is retiring after a 24 year tenure.
Goode, the first candidate to declare in the race last summer, said he anticipated a David-and-Goliath fight but that "Goliath" decided to sponsor someone to run instead. (Hairston has endorsed Yancy in the race.) Goode then retreated from an initial promise to only serve one term in City Council if elected.
Yancy said he was unprepared for "the attacks that come with being a front-runner candidate," namely "lies and vitriol." But he said that was part of his work as a community organizer.
Former Lightfoot administration official Tina Hone, too, went on the offensive, accusing Yancy of being “funded by special interests” for having raised more than $150,000 in campaign contributions, mostly from labor unions such as the Chicago Teachers Union.
Yancy countered by pointing to his work on police accountability, during which he worked with faith and community groups and unions, saying they support his campaign because of his progressive track record. He currently serves as the senior director of organizing for the Inner-City Muslim Action Network and formerly worked with the Grassroots Alliance for Police Accountability and Empowering Communities for Public Safety coalitions.
"I don't know if you all can tell: I'm not Leslie Hairston. Leslie Hairston and I have very different backgrounds and very different experiences," he said. Before he could continue, Jocelyn Hare, who works in student academic affairs at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy, interrupted him, drawing a warning from the moderator.
Candidates turn to issues
The candidates nevertheless did address issues in the ward.
Regarding ward governance, perennial candidate Robert Palmer said he would have forums and roundtables around the ward in order to decide how to spend money; political consultant Joshua Gray and Kris Levy, a wine and spirits distributor, said they would also put expenditures online.U. of C. information technology administrator Marlene Fisher said she would have quarterly or bi-monthly public meetings in which she said she would solicit feedback about ward expenses.
Former Herald editor Gabriel Piemonte, attorney Renita Ward, Hone and Goode both endorsed participatory budgeting; Piemonte said he would put elected development councils in each neighborhood of the ward to have the final say over development issues, something Gray also supports.
Yancy said he would do community briefings with ward leaders who would then work with precinct captains to get information to ward residents.
Piemonte said the most immediate way to handle the effects of the Obama Presidential Center is a community benefits agreement, which the Obama Foundation has refused to negotiate. Hare also suggested community groups have a role in ward decision-making.
"It won't be me, because I'm not the one who's carrying this, who's running it. I can't do all this by myself. I need everyone's help, and their voices," she said.
Goode, meanwhile, suggested bringing all candidates together as a "5th Ward think tank" if elected and asking the local chambers of commerce to draft a plan addressing property taxes in the ward, public banking, tourism, attracting business and reimagining 71st Street.
Asked about public safety in South Shore, boxer Dee Perkins noted her plan to form resident patrol teams in the ward. Hone wants a study on long police response times in the neighborhood.
Palmer said he himself would aim to be present in different parts of the ward and called for hiring violence interrupters — something Gray also supports, alongside more foot and bike police patrols and targeting drug sales through closing public businesses where they take place. Hare called for more business incubators and an expansion of the legal cannabis industry.
Goode said there should be more targeting of gun traffickers and systemic reform of local law enforcement and education. Piemonte called for a "smarter," not bigger, police budget that emphasizes de-escalation; he also wants to further empower the coming civilian police oversight board. Yancy wants to create a municipal office of gun violence-prevention and job-training and mentorship programs for young people. Ward noted her work with the police through faith-based groups and the Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy; she wants more police cooperation on beats with community members.
Chicago municipal elections will take place on February 28. Early voting is open in the 5th Ward through Election Day at the South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave.
